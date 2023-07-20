Boston Medical Center residents to rally for better wages

Just last month, resident fellows at Mass General Brigham voted to unionize, creating one of the largest unions of its kind in the country. They were primarily concerned with higher wages and financial support for childcare, but they also sought lower health insurance costs, compensation for physicians’ work supplies, and financial support for patients.

Hundreds of Boston Medical Center resident physicians will rally Thursday afternoon, following three months of negotiations with BMC calling for a fairer contract with higher wages and core benefits.

BMC is the city’s primary safety net hospital and the region’s largest level one trauma center. The nearly 750 resident physicians there are represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIRSEIU) and “face extreme hours and working conditions and rampant burnout,” according to a press advisory from CIRSEIU. Some work extra jobs to make ends meet, according to the union.

Their demands include a living wage comparable to peer institutions in the area, a living stipend to assist with the high cost-of-living in the Boston area, a parking fund to offset high parking costs, fair compensation for extra shifts, and improvements to their diversity, equity and inclusion fund.

In a statement, Boston Medical Center said it “greatly values the contribution our residents and fellows make to our hospital. We are actively in conversation with the Committee of Interns and Residents and look forward to, once again, negotiating a mutually agreeable contract.”

