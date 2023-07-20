Boston opens applications to fill School Committee seat vacated by Lopera

The person filling the role will serve on the committee through the end of Lopera’s term, which was set to expire Jan. 1. Applications are due July 31, and interviews for selected candidates start Aug. 7.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office is now accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the city’s School Committee, just weeks after Lorena Lopera announced her resignation from the board.

Last month, Lopera announced that she was stepping down from her role as a member and joined EdVestors, a local education nonprofit that helps fund Boston schools, as vice president for advancement and external relations. She was first appointed to Boston’s School Committee by acting Mayor Kim Janey in July 2021.

A nominating panel comprised of parents, educators, business, and other representatives evaluate applications and share its recommendations with the mayor, who is responsible for appointing School Committee members.

In Boston, the seven-member School Committee is responsible for setting and reviewing district policies, passing the district’s budget, and hiring the superintendent. The committee serves staggered four-year terms and meets about twice a month during the school year.

School Committee members have been appointed in the city since 1992, when then-Mayor Ray Flynn replaced elected members with his own appointees. The city’s appointed committee is the only non-elected school board in the state, and the majority across the country also are elected bodies. Some other large districts, including Philadelphia and New York, have appointed school boards.

Completed applications can be submitted to scnominatingpanel@bostonpublicschools.org or mailed to Room 612 of Boston City Hall, and those interested in serving a full term can apply later this year.

