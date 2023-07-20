Boston Police release video of car identified in hit-and-run that killed Hyde Park boy

“Preliminary investigation is that a suspect motor vehicle struck the child, did not stop, and fled the area,” Boston Police said in a press release.

The nine-second video shows what police describe as a “dark grey subcompact hatchback” running a stop sign at the corner of Wood Avenue and Safford Street in Hyde Park in the moments before the car killed Ivan Pierre Tuesday night near his family’s home. The intersection shown in the video is less than 500 feet from the house.

Boston police released a short video Wednesday night of the car they say struck and killed a 4-year-old boy in Hyde Park.

The boy’s uncle on Wednesday said the family was gathered out on the porch looking at Ivan’s mother’s new car. Ivan walked away, unbeknownst to family, and was hit by the car shortly after.

Nobody really saw what he did. And next thing, there was an impact everyone heard outside,” said his uncle Heroldy Limage.

The family rushed to the street and saw Ivan in the road. An off-duty firefighter jumped in to assist and emergency responders took Ivan to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Through his grief, Limage urged the driver to come forward as he remembered his nephew, whom he called the “life of the party.”

Just a few houses away on the thickly settled street was a red warning sign in the median, along with several yellow barriers, that read “Drive like your kids live here.”

Furious neighbors told the Globe that people regularly speed on the street, well above the posted limit of 25 mph.

Investigators have urged anyone who knows anything about the fatal crash to contact them.

“We beg of you,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday night after the crash. “We need your help.”

