Healey announces fundraising effort for Western Mass. farms damaged by flooding

Private foundations that have announced their support include the Eastern States Exposition, Community Foundation of Western MA, and Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture.

The Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund, a partnership between philanthropic organizations and private foundations, so far has $100,000 committed to it by private philanthropists, Healey said at a press conference at Mountain View Farm in Easthampton.

EASTHAMPTON — Governor Maura Healey and the United Way of Central Massachusetts on Thursday announced a new fundraising effort for farms in Western Massachusetts that were devastated by flooding from recent torrential rains.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has also committed an initial $10,000 from settlements reached by her office.

“As the Lieutenant Governor and I have visited farms across the state, we’ve been deeply moved by the devastating impacts we’ve seen and heartbreaking stories we’ve heard. We’re grateful to our philanthropic and private partners for quickly answering the call to action and creating this fund to deliver relief directly to farmers,” Healey said. “We knew we had to do something and so that’s what today is about, wanting to find a way to come together to provide direct aid to our farmers.”

The governor shared a website where people could donate to the effort. Funds will be distributed “rapidly” by the United Way through a deliberate selection process to ensure farmers can begin recovery as soon as possible, according to a Healey administration press release. Money will be distributed to farmers as grants, not loans.

Three to nine inches of rain fell on the Pioneer Valley region last week, causing the Connecticut River to swell reportedly up to 20 inches in some places, flooding over farmland and damaging at least 2,000 acres of crops such as potatoes, corn, tomatoes, eggplants, cucumbers, and tobacco. Losses so far are estimated at $15 million and rising.

The storms came as farmers were only a week or two away from harvesting, now losing crops that they had poured time, money, and labor into all season.

“To the farmers, I want you to know we’re in it for the long haul. So, this is more than about just relief,” Healey said. “It’s about recovery. It’s about resilience. It’s about sustainability.”

Earlier on Thursday, Healey also announced $26.3 million in grants to improve food security and resilience, which she said in a press release would help mitigate the impact that the farms flooding had on food security in Massachusetts.

Healey’s administration will support 165 programs through the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program, which provides grants for capital infrastructure investments that increase access to locally produced food for families and individuals facing food insecurity. For the first time, the state is prioritizing projects that support organizations impacted by drought or extreme weather events, according to the press release.

“In speaking to farmers over the past week, it’s clear that they need support now more than ever after being hit hard by extreme weather events from flooding to drought to late frost,” Healey said. “Our farmers are the backbone of Massachusetts’ food infrastructure, and it’s critical that we continue to make short and long-term investments through grants like these to help strengthen resiliency and enhance mitigation efforts.”

Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Senator Edward J. Markey and Congressman Jim McGovern on Thursday urged the US Department of Agriculture to provide emergency assistance for local relief efforts, designate the affected counties as disaster areas, and expand outreach efforts.

“In light of the profound harm to the farming community, we request that you use the full authority of the Department of Agriculture to assist the farmers and community members who have been impacted by this disaster in Western Massachusetts,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack and Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux.

They wrote that a disaster area designation would allow farmers in affected communities “to quickly access funds, including FSA’s Emergency Loan program and other FSA assistance programs, for flood clean up and to address damage from erosion.”

The three also called on staff from the federal agencies to engage directly with affected farmers and communities and ensure there is a public website and community forums to inform them of the help available.

Warren, Markey, and McGovern asked for USDA officials to provide them with a briefing on all three requests by July 28.

Healey said at the press conference that she is in support of the lawmakers’ letter asking for federal funding and has been in communication with the federal delegation.

Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlysaGuffeyNews.