Boston Police release body-camera video showing aftermath of Councilor Kendra Lara’s car crash

Police on Thursday evening provided about 53 minutes of video in four separate clips nearly two weeks after the crash in response to a records request.

“I was just beginning to pull out and she came by like a bat out of hell and just swerved,” the man, whose face was blurred out, told police.

Boston Police have released body-camera video from the aftermath of City Councilor Kendra Lara’s June 30 car crash that led to criminal charges, footage that features interviews with both Lara and the man who she said she swerved to avoid in the minutes following the crash.

Advertisement

Lara, 33, is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, permitting injury to a child under 14, and other counts including operating a motor vehicle after a license suspension and speeding.

The city councilor who represents Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury was arraigned Wednesday, at which point she entered a plea of not guilty to all charges. The court released her on personal recognizance, but ordered Lara not to drive without a license. The next court date is scheduled for Aug. 16.

On a “clear and dry” June 30 afternoon, police said Lara was driving a Honda Civic down Centre Street during rush hour at twice the speed limit, going at least 53 miles per hour with her 7-year-old son in the back seat.

The body-cam footage shows the aftermath of the crash, including footage of the Civic driving pressed up against the home after having gone through a fence.

The video is muted in portions during which people’s personal or medical information is discussed, and many witnesses’ faces, including the man who Lara claimed she swerved to avoid, are blurred. There’s several minutes of interview with Lara in the back of an ambulance, which is entirely blurred but has clear audio.

Advertisement

During that portion of the video, a tearful Lara identified herself by first and last name.

“He pulled out in front of me, and I swerved,” Lara tells police in the video. She said the other car “came out right in front of me.”

The police officer asks: “Do you have your license on you?”

“No, no I don’t,” the city councilor replies, offering to get it at a later time.

Police have said Lara has not had a valid Massachusetts driver’s license since 2013, when it was suspended after she failed to pay a fine for not wearing a seat belt.

The man in the other car — he tells police in the video that it’s his wife’s vehicle — reiterated, “I barely pulled out ... I was barely out at all.”

An investigator noted in the report that “no evidence of braking was observed” by the vehicle Lara was driving, according to the photos from the scene.

The crash sent Lara’s son to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he received several stitches. One investigator noted there were multiple blood stains visible in the car after the crash.

Police contacted the state Department of Children and Families because Lara’s son was riding in the back seat without a booster seat, which is required for children under age 8 or who are under 57 inches tall, according to the police report.

In the wake of the crash, Lara apologized to constituents on July 8.

Advertisement

“We are all accountable for our actions, and I am no different, which is why I offer my sincerest apologies to everyone, especially the people of District 6,” Lara, who couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday, said in a statement. “As an elected official, I’ve worked hard to center the dignity and humanity of my constituents. Today, I ask you to also see mine as I work to correct my mistake.”

Afterward her arraignment, Lara said she was “committed to seeing this process through.” She has said she plans to continue representing District 6.

Lara’s attorney, Carlton E. Williams, has objected to the characterizations of how fast she was driving, saying that the idea that someone could estimate speed to fractions of a mile per hour “seems difficult to imagine.”

The rest of the body-cam footage includes eight minutes that shows one of the police officers from the scene going to Children’s Hospital to check on Lara and her son. The officer tells Lara — and then former councilor Felix G. Arroyo, a longtime friend of Lara’s who was at the hospital with her — that she wanted to check on the wellbeing of two people in the crash, and that Lara should contact her or the station the following day.

The footage also includes police talking to a woman who identifies herself as the owner of the home into which Lara crashed. The woman says she’s 83 years old and just wanted to know “if everyone’s OK.”

Advertisement

“Thank God it isn’t worse,” she told an officer as police advised her on how to proceed with her insurance company. “I don’t know what else to say.”

Staff writer John Hilliard contributed.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter.