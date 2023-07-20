Longtime college administrator Lew Perkins dies at the age of 78

No cause was given, though Mr. Perkins had been battling the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

Mr. Perkins’s family announced his death in a statement issued by the University of Kansas, where he served as the athletic director from June 2003 through September 2010, a period that included a men’s basketball national championship.

Longtime college administrator Lew Perkins, a Chelsea High School sports star who played basketball at the University of Iowa before serving as the athletic director at several universities and taking on an influential role within the NCAA, died Tuesday. He was 78.

He grew up in Chelsea and was a track and basketball star at Chelsea High School. At 6 feet 5 inches tall, he was the first player at the school to score 1,000 points, including 59 in one game against Somerville. As a senior, he averaged 31 points and 27 rebounds a game.

After graduating in 1963, he joined the Hawkeyes, where he played from 1965-67 under Hall of Fame basketball coach Ralph Miller. He then embarked on a career in administration at the University of South Carolina Aiken, where he helped the school expand from a junior college to a four-year school as both athletic director and basketball coach.

He went on to serve as the associate athletic director at Penn before getting the AD job at Wichita State, which was then serving two years of probation. He made the controversial decision to end the school’s football program in a cost-saving move, but Mr. Perkins was also praised for the hiring of successful basketball coach Eddie Fogler.

Mr. Perkins left for Maryland in 1987, where the men’s basketball program was reeling from the death of star basketball player Len Bias, a first-round draft choice of the Boston Celtics. During his brief stay, Mr. Perkins brought in basketball coach Gary Williams, who later led the Terps to a national title.

The often-affable Mr. Perkins spent the next 13 years as the athletic director at UConn, where the women’s basketball program won four national titles and the men’s basketball and soccer programs also claimed championships. He also was instrumental in the development of the Huskies’ football program, which joined the Division I level in 2000 and the Big East a year after his departure.

While he was the Kansas Jayhawks’ athletic director, their long-downtrodden football program won the 2008 Orange Bowl under Mark Mangino and, months later, the men’s basketball national title under Bill Self. The schools’ athletic budget soared and significant upgrades were made to Memorial Stadium, the Booth Family Hall of Athletics, and other facilities on campus.

His tenure ended in scandal, however, when, in March 2010, the school announced it was conducting an internal investigation of the athletics ticketing office. A separate investigation by the FBI and IRS led to federal charges against five employees and one consultant and alleged that they had stolen more than $2 million in tickets to be illegally resold.

Mr. Perkins announced months later that he would retire, and he stepped away from the Jayhawks in September 2010.

“Lew did a lot of good things in his time here at KU,” Self said. “He was a big contributor in us changing the mindset of the athletic department and also competing for championships on a more consistent level. ... The one thing I will remember most about Lew was he always put the student-athletes first, and the student-athletes that got to know him well, all loved him.”