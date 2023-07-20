Man kayaking on Ipswich River in Hamilton dies after being pulled from water

A man who was kayaking on the Ipswich River in Hamilton died after being pulled from the water Wednesday.
Around 3 p.m., authorities received a 911 call reporting a missing kayaker on the river behind the Patton Homestead and Hamilton police, firefighters, and an ambulance were sent to the scene, police said in a statement.
The man was found and taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
In a Facebook post, the Hamilton Fire Department said firefighters and mutual aid companies made a “valiant effort” to save the kayaker.
“They were able to quickly find the person, start treatment and bring the patient ashore. Unfortunately they were unable to revive the party,” the post said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family members for their loss.”
Advertisement
The man’s death is under investigation by the Hamilton Police Department and State Police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s office, police said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.