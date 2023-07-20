Man kayaking on Ipswich River in Hamilton dies after being pulled from water

A man who was kayaking on the Ipswich River in Hamilton died after being pulled from the water Wednesday.

Around 3 p.m., authorities received a 911 call reporting a missing kayaker on the river behind the Patton Homestead and Hamilton police, firefighters, and an ambulance were sent to the scene, police said in a statement.

The man was found and taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.