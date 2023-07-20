Matos campaign ‘deeply disappointed and angry’ over suspect signatures

“Our campaign was deeply disappointed and angry to learn of reports that inaccurate signatures were submitted to the campaign,” Brexton Isaacs said. “Our campaign provided clear instructions to circulators on how to correctly gather signatures. Anyone who violated these detailed instructions and the nomination process has no place in our campaign and will be held accountable. Any insinuation that our campaign in any way encouraged this is simply false and contradictory to the facts.”

PROVIDENCE — The campaign manager for Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos on Thursday issued a statement in response to the mounting scandal over suspect signatures submitted on Matos nomination papers in the First Congressional District race.

Advertisement

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office is taking the lead in the probe, after election officials in Newport and Jamestown asked the police to investigate whether fraudulent signatures were submitted on Matos nomination papers signed by Holly McClaren, a part-time field organizer for the campaign. Both documents were notarized by Evan England, a spokesman for the Matos campaign.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The Jamestown nomination papers contained the names of dead people.

Isaacs noted that a majority of the signatures submitted by the Matos campaign — 728 signatures — have been validated by the local boards of canvassers and certified by the secretary of state’s office. Candidates must submit at least 500 certified signatures, so Matos has qualified for the ballot in the Sept. 5 Democratic primary.

“In Rhode Island, legal precedent makes it clear that signatures authentically submitted and validated will be counted,” Isaacs said. “The vast majority of people who signed their names to place Sabina Matos on the ballot had their voices heard and their signatures validated. We are grateful that the local boards of canvassers have done their jobs.”

The campaign of Don Carlson, a renewable energy investor from Jamestown, and the Rhode Island Working Families Party, which backs J. Aaron Regunberg in the race, have filed challenges to the Matos nomination signatures. And the state Board of Elections is scheduled to hear those challenges at 2 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement

“Our campaign has reviewed complaints sent to the Board of Elections by our opponents,” Isaacs said. “We are confident that, once the board has reviewed the facts, they will uphold the secretary of state’s determination that we have qualified for the ballot. This is, in part, because the complaints do not challenge enough validated signatures to affect our status on the ballot.”

Isaacs said that during her 12 years as lieutenant governor and a Providence City Council member, Matos has “a proven track record of integrity and has the support necessary to win.”

Another Democratic candidate, former White House official Gabe Amo, issued a statement, saying, “I continue to be shocked by the absolute refusal of Lieutenant Governor Matos to explain these instances of election fraud committed on behalf of her campaign to concerned Rhode Islanders.”

While Matos’s campaign manager said “it is clear we have submitted more than enough signatures to qualify for the ballot,” Amo said, “This fact is certainly not clear to me. We need to get to the bottom of this by hearing from the Lieutenant Governor and allowing law enforcement to do their jobs. Rhode Islanders are demanding answers.”





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.