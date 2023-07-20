Michael Flynn sells Middletown, R.I., home for $1.9 million

The former military general and his wife, Lori J. Flynn, first purchased the home in 2001. Real estate records show the home was first listed for $2.25 million in August 2022.

Flynn, a former national security adviser in the Trump administration, has sold his home at 63 Tuckerman Ave. in Middletown. The property sold to David J. and Michelle R. Powers for $1.9 million, according to The Newport Daily News, which cited public records.

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — It does not appear that Michael Flynn and Sean Spicer — two Rhode Island natives who served under former President Trump — are neighbors anymore.

Flynn grew up in Middletown and graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1981. In 2014, Flynn, a three-star Army general, was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters from the university, which was revoked in January 2022.

Spicer, who once served as White House press secretary for the former president, owns a home across the street and three houses down, according to real estate records. He and his wife, Rebecca M. Spicer, purchased the property in 2019 for $795,000.

Spicer was raised in nearby Barrington before graduating from Portsmouth Abbey School in 1989. In 2012, he graduated from the Naval War College in Newport with a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies.

Flynn was the subject of a 2016 FBI investigation for his suspected ties to Russia. In 2017, Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI regarding his contacts with Russia; he was pardoned by Trump in 2020.

In March, Flynn filed a suit against the United States for wrongful prosecution. He is seeking $50 million in damages.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.