More than 70 Massachusetts beaches remain closed due to high bacteria levels

King’s and Lynn beaches are among more than 70 in Massachusetts that remain closed during the height of summer after unsafe levels of human waste were detected in the water following weeks of heavy rains.

“King’s Beach has been polluted for what seems to be forever,” said the 67-year-old Lynn native, noting he was frustrated but not surprised that he couldn’t go swimming.

It was a hot and muggy Tuesday afternoon at Lynn Beach, but the closest John Quigley could bring himself to the water was a bench far back from shore. As the unpleasant odor from the brown-stained water indicated, Lynn and nearby King’s Beaches were closed because of high bacteria levels.

The main reason behind the closures: 19 communities in the state, including parts of Boston, use waste systems that carry both sewage and storm water runoff in the same pipe to treatment facilities. The systems, outdated and no longer built in newer cities, are mostly located in “older urbanized communities across the state, such as Boston, New Bedford, Worcester, and Springfield,” according to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

When heavy rains fill the systems beyond their capacity, they discharge storm water and untreated sewage into nearby waterways to prevent it from backing up into homes, said Beth Haley, doctoral candidate in environmental health at the Boston University School of Public Health. Such events are known as combined sewage overflows.

“When there’s a lot of volume, those combined sewer systems are designed to overflow into rivers and lakes, which then flows downstream to freshwater beaches or the ocean,” she said.

Runoff rain also carries pesticides, fertilizers, and other pollutants, including nutrients that allow for bacteria to rapidly reproduce to unsafe levels.

“Because we have dense urban areas, you’re going to get fast-moving water washing acres of surface area directly into the largest water bodies,” said Chris Mancini, executive director of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, a nonprofit advocating for clean water and public investment in Boston Harbor and surrounding beaches.

Bacteria from runoff as well as contamination from leaking or broken septic tanks and sewer lines can also pollute ponds and lakes, said Wendy Heiger-Bernays, a professor of environmental health at BU. That’s what happened at several lakes and ponds that are currently closed, including Houghton’s Pond in Milton, popular with many area camps and other summer programs.

Swimming in contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal problems, such as diarrhea and vomiting, ear and eye infections, respiratory illnesses, and skin rashes, said Heiger-Bernays. Research has found an estimated 57 million cases of illness from swimming in oceans, lakes, rivers, and ponds in the United States every year — the majority of which go unreported.

Last year, 274 beaches in Massachusetts — nearly half of those tested for fecal bacteria — were found to have potentially unsafe levels on at least one testing day, according to the Environment America Research & Policy Center. Of those beaches, 30 had potentially unsafe levels on more than one-quarter of all days tested.

King’s Beach had the highest number of potentially unsafe days in 2022, testing poorly on 60 of 96 days, far ahead of the next highest beaches, Wollaston Beach at Milton Street in Quincy and Boston’s Tenean Beach, which tested as potentially unsafe on 19 and 16 days, respectively.

A permanent fix would be to redo the combined sewer systems to create separate pipe pathways, but that would likely cost hundreds of millions of dollars, said John Rumpler, clean water program director at Environment America, a network of 30 state environmental groups. The systems should be updated urgently, he said, as climate change is expected to increase the amount of heavy rainfall and intense storms that drive sewage overflows and runoff.

“This problem will get worse if we don’t act aggressively to stop it,” he said.

Increasing the amount of green space is another way to reduce the amount of runoff water, as unpaved areas absorb more rain than paved streets and parking lots. “As we pave over more of our natural landscapes, there’s less of nature’s capacity to absorb storm water,” said Rumpler.

Another way to mitigate water contamination is by increasing storage capacity at sewage systems, so that during heavy rains the combined waste water can be stored until the treatment plant is available, Haley said.

This has been successfully implemented in South Boston, which is why “you never see [the beaches] on the closure list,” according to Mancini. In 2011, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority unveiled the $225 million South Boston CSO Storage Tunnel, a 2-mile-long tunnel that stores untreated waste and storm water during wet weather to prevent it being discharged into South Boston beaches.

According to the 2022 annual report by Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, which examines and grades the water quality of the public beaches in Greater Boston, “the beaches of South Boston continue to be among the cleanest urban beaches in the country.” Carson Beach, Pleasure Bay, and City Point Beach each received perfect scores of 100 percent in 2022. Notably, King’s Beach was the only beach that received a score below 80 percent that year.

Healey, the BU environmental specialist, said a weakness in the water testing system is that results are reported 24 hours after samples are taken. “The day of the collection is not when we’re able to determine that the beach should be closed,” she said.

Despite warning signs and red flags telling visitors not to swim in the ocean on Tuesday, some people at the beaches in Lynn went into the water anyway. Several said they were unaware of the closures.

Residents can find a full list of beach closures on the state’s website. As of Thursday, 62 of the 71 beaches are closed due to bacteria or combined sewer overflows. Seven others are closed because of algae advisories and two are closed due to expected rainfall or severe weather.

As he waits for the local beaches to reopen, Quigley said he has found another way to enjoy the coastline: bird watching.

“Birds love it here,” said Quigley, as he watched sea gulls along the shore. He said he hopes efforts to restore the beach continue and officials fix the problem soon.

Zeina Mohammed can be reached at zeina.mohammed@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @_ZeinaMohammed. Emma Obregón Dominguez can be reached at emma.obregon@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @eobredom.