Slain Newton woman remembered as ‘a shining light’

Hanson “was very young, and I guess as teachers, we huddled around her and tried to give her as much support as we could,” Burman said in an interview. “And she was in a neighborhood where everybody was very supportive of her.”

Rosalyn Sirota had been a special education teacher at Randolph High School, and her death brought the community together to support her husband, Phil, and their two children, recalled Diane K. Burman, Hanson’s fourth-grade teacher.

Nancy Hanson was in the fifth grade at Tower Hill Elementary School in Randolph when her mother, Rosalyn Sirota, died of breast cancer, according to two of her former teachers.

Since Hanson, 54, was killed Saturday in her Newton home, allegedly by her husband, Richard Hanson, those close to her have come together to mourn her and offer support for her three sons, 17, 15, and 11, Burman said.

”All I keep thinking is that these boys are in a worse situation than she was, because at least she had her father,” Burman said.

Richard Hanson allegedly beat his wife to death just 48 hours after she had filed a restraining order against him, saying he would not give her access to the family finances, had spent money set aside for their boys, and had squandered $10,000 on shoes. Earlier that day, she told police her husband had taken her purse, her laptop, and her car keys and refused to give them back.

When Richard Hanson, 64, was arrested, he said he was angry with his wife because “she was cheating on me,” according to a police report. In seeking the stay-away order, Nancy Hanson wrote in an affidavit that “I have never cheated on him, conversed with another male in any kind of romantic way in 22 years of marriage. I’m always home with 3 kids.”

A photo posted to Nancy Hanson’s Facebook, with her husband, Richard. Facebook

Organizers have started a GoFundMe campaign to support the children called “Help for Nancy’s Boys.” By Thursday morning, the fund had received nearly $100,000 in donations.

“Our hearts ache for Nancy’s three boys during this unimaginably difficult time,” organizers wrote. “We come together to support the surviving members of Nancy’s family, who are left grappling with the devastating loss of their loved one.”

The boys are living with a family member, organizers said.

Barbara Fleming Shimkus, who taught Nancy Hanson in fifth grade, said Sirota had requested her daughter be in Shimkus’s class because she knew she was dying and trusted Shimkus, who had taught Nancy’s older brother, to help look after her.

“She was the sweetest thing — so smart,” Shimkus recalled of young Nancy. “She was a wonderful student and she was so full of life, and so full of love.”

Shimkus remembered hosting the siblings, who were Jewish, for a Christmas meal of Chinese food at her Foxborough home and watching them play with her dog and cat.

”That was a special memory,” she said.

Shimkus stayed in touch with Nancy Hanson over the years and watched with pride as she became a teacher herself, first at the Newton Montessori School and then at various fitness centers.

”She was 100 percent a shining light, and in so many ways to me, she was the daughter I never had — and she knew that,” Shimkus said. “In one of the last texts, I said, ‘Nancy, you’re always in my heart, forever and ever.’ And she said, ‘So will you be to me.’ She said she’ll never forget how I was with her when her mother died.”

Nancy Hanson was an exercise instructor at the West Suburban YMCA in Newton. In a statement sent to members this week, the YMCA said Hanson was “cherished and loved by all who knew her here.”

“We will miss her energy and charismatic personality more than words can express,” the YMCA said.

The boys have attended the city’s public schools, Superintendent Anna Nolin said this week.

“City and school partners are working to support the boys through this horrible time,” she wrote in a letter to parents. “They are being cared for and have family and friends supporting them at this time. They have their needs met and are safe.”

Police in Newton had filed 51A reports with the state Department of Children and Families on two occasions — on April 15, 2020, when Nancy Hanson was charged with kicking her husband, and on July 22, 2021, when Richard Hanson was ordered out of the house, in front of the three sons, after Nancy Hanson obtained a restraining order against him.

51A reports are filed in suspected cases of child abuse or neglect. DCF officials said this week that they could not disclose information about the child protection agency’s involvement with the Hanson family.

The state’s Office of The Child Advocate said Tuesday it plans to conduct a “thorough review of this case.”

“The OCA is responsible under statute for providing oversight over state agencies and that includes reviewing individual cases, however they may come to our attention, to determine whether appropriate actions were taken,” spokesman Ari Fertig said by e-mail.

In December, Nancy Hanson posted on Instagram that her father had died while staying with her after experiencing complications from a surgery.

“My dad’s whole world was his children and their children and I can’t imagine how mine will keep turning without him in it,” she wrote in the post, which included a family picture taken when Nancy Hanson was a toddler, being held in her father’s arms.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.