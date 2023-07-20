Monica’s Trattoria seeks transfer of management as owner remains at large

For now, the restaurant will keep its liquor license. But it remains unclear how, exactly, the restaurant would continue operating in the future or who would be responsible for the license moving forward.

The Boston Licensing Board gave a lawyer for the Mendoza family, owners of Monica’s Trattoria in the North End, until the end of Friday to submit written proof that a proposed new Manager of Record was qualified for the job. They spoke at a hearing called to consider whether the restaurant should keep its liquor license after an owner of the family business allegedly fired shots at another man last week.

The Friday deadline came after William Ferullo, long-time lawyer for the Mendoza family, requested that Manager of Record status be transferred to Amanda McQueen from the current Manager of Record and owner, Patrick Mendoza, who remains at large after allegedly firing shots at another man on a North End street.

“McQueen has been the operations manager of the restaurant for the last six years,” Ferullo said at a Thursday hearing. “The restaurant has operated during the past week without any incidents or problems.”

Ferullo added that, in addition to members of the Mendoza family — including Patrick Mendoza’s two brothers, his wife, and their four children — Monica’s Trattoria employees 25 individuals, including around 15 who work there full time. He said it would be unfair to penalize so many people for the owner’s actions.

Mendoza’s wife sat behind the attorney, visible on his camera feed during the virtual hearing, but she did not speak. Patrick Mendoza did not appear at the virtual meeting, and Ferullo said the two had not spoken in more than a week.

Kathleen Joyce, chair of the licensing board, said she had “concerns over the character and fitness of Mr. Patrick Mendoza, who is the 100 percent owner of the liquor license.”

She added that “the failure of a licensee or the manager to appear and testify under oath to any inquiry or hearing held by the board” is also grounds for suspension or revocation of a liquor license.

Commissioner Liam Curren, asked if Patrick Mendoza had handed responsibility over to McQueen or been at all involved in that decision.

“He has not been available to the business for the last eight days,” Ferullo said. “She’s been operating independent of Patrick Mendoza.”

Mendoza, 54, is being sought on several charges, including assault to murder, for allegedly opening fire at Rocco Giovanello, 60, on Hanover Street on the night of July 12, missing him and striking the window of Modern Pastry, a bakery that Giovanello lives above, the Globe previously reported.

Mendoza and Giovanello allegedly had a years-long feud, according to legal filings, which culminated around 10:30 p.m. July 12. Mendoza allegedly pulled a snub-nosed revolver from his waistband, firing at Giovanello just outside the bakery.

No injuries were reported.

































































































Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.