Licensing Board to hold hearing on whether Monica’s restaurant should keep liquor license

Mendoza, 54, is being sought on several charges including assault to murder for allegedly firing at Rocco Giovanello, 60, on Hanover Street on the night of July 12, missing him and striking the window of Modern Pastry, which Giovanello resides above.

During the informational hearing, slated for 4 p.m., the board will “review the character and fitness of the Licensee and manager of record pursuant to” state laws governing liquor licenses, the panel says on its website .

The Boston Licensing Board will hold a hearing Thursday to determine whether Monica’s Trattoria in the North End should keep its liquor license after an owner of the family business, Patrick Mendoza , allegedly fired shots at another man last week and remains at large.

Advertisement

Giovanello’s had a longstanding feud with Mendoza and his brother, Frankie Mendoza, dating back years, according to legal filings.

A police report said Giovanello spotted Patrick Mendoza riding a bicycle down Hanover Street around 10:30 p.m. on July 12 and said Mendoza began swearing at him, calling him “[expletive]face” and warning, “I’m gonna get you.”

Gionvanello said that Mendoza turned his bike around, dropped it on the street, and pulled a gun from his waistband, according to the report. Giovanello ran down the sidewalk and tried to take cover behind a Jeep as Mendoza allegedly fired twice in his direction, according to the police report. One of the bullets struck a window of the bakery.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Patrick Mendoza is considered armed and dangerous, and police have urged anyone who comes in contact with him to call 911.

He was also one of four restaurant owners in the North End who, in May 2022, filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Michelle Wu, claiming the city’s $7,500 outdoor dining fee for North End restaurants was unconstitutional.

Advertisement

An amended version of the lawsuit filed in March made a new claim: that Wu was biased against white men and Italian Americans. A judge dismissed the lawsuit in June.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.