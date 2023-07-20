R.I. to limit solitary confinement in prison to 30 days

Each person imprisoned at the Adult Correctional Institutions will need to be medically and psychiatrically evaluated before being isolated.

The policy revisions, which take effect on July 30, will bar corrections officials from sentencing incarcerated people to disciplinary confinement for more than 30 days for the most serious offenses, and 15 days for “other serious offenses.”

CRANSTON, R.I. — People in prison in Rhode Island will no longer be subjected to solitary confinement for more than 30 days, a policy change that stems from a lawsuit that first challenged the state’s Department of Corrections’ use of isolation in 2019.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Center for Justice announced the policy changes related to isolation on Thursday. The changes were part of their mediation with the Corrections Department.

The Adult Correctional Institution, the ACLU argues, has previously kept some prisoners in lockdown for 22 to 24 hours per day for periods of a year or longer.

The new policy bars corrections officers from “stacking” disciplinary offenses, and inmates who serve the maximum 30-day period will either be returned to “general population” or referred to a new step-down program called the “Restorative Housing Program,” which consists of a progression of steps designed to return inmates to the general population.

Inmates within the step-down program will be allowed access to TV, radio, commissary, and educational materials and services designed to help them with their rehabilitation.

While inmates are in disciplinary confinement, they must be given a minimum of two hours of out-of-cell time every day during the first 15 days, according to the policy changes. For the next 15 days, inmates will be required to have a minimum of three hours of out-of-cell time. They must also have access to a tablet and reading material, and be allowed visitation, the ACLU said.

Natalia Friedlander, a consulting attorney with the Rhode Island Center for Justice, said these new policies “are steps in a positive direction” that bring the state’s department of corrections “closer in line with recognized best practices.”

The ACLU filed a class-action lawsuit against the corrections department in 2019 after lead plaintiff Richard Paiva, who was imprisoned, alledged that corrections officers were not following court-ordered procedures adopted in the 1970s that limited the use of solitary confinement.

In a statement, Paiva said the new policy was “not perfect,” but that he was “satisfied” by the reforms, which will “end the harmful use of long-term punitive segregation and solitary confinement at the ACI.”

Lynette Labinger, an ACLU cooperating attorney, said the mediation process is “ongoing and confidential.” While a settlement has not yet been reached, the policy changes are “a very positive development that we hope will contribute to a constructive settlement at a later date.”

The prison system in Rhode Island first ended its use of long-term solitary confinement in the mid-1800s due to it leading to mental instability and suicidal thoughts.

More than a century later, corrections officers revisited the practice in the 1960s. The use of long-term isolation increased, and many prisoners have been left segregated for many months to more than a year at a time, according to court documents.

The news comes as a separate federal class-action lawsuit against the R.I. Department of Corrections is ongoing. The case is challenging the use of solitary confinement on individuals with severe and persistent mental illness.

“Since before the Civil War, the Warden for the Department of Corrections has known of the ills of extended solitary confinement,” said ACLU cooperating attorney Sonja Deyoe. “The practice needs to be abolished and used only in emergency situations where there is severe risk of harm to the inmates, guards, and staff and then only for the shortest period possible, or a day or two, not for years on end.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.