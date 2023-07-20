Owner of R.I. luxury resort denies actress’s claims of sexual harassment, files countersuit claiming harassment and fraud

In the 170-page response and countersuit filed on Thursday afternoon and obtained by The Boston Globe, Mihailides denied McDaniel’s accusations of inappropriate behavior and creating a hostile work environment, and said that her “false and malicious” statements have negatively affected his reputation. The countersuit includes screenshots of communications between Mihailides and McDaniel.

RICHMOND, R.I. — Paul Mihailides, the owner of The Preserve Sporting Club and Residences who was recently accused by a former consultant of “repeatedly” sexually harassing her and other female employees , on Thursday, filed a countersuit against actress and model Alison McDaniel, in which he accused her of fraud, sabotage, theft, harassment, and defamation.

McDaniel has said she originally posted her accusations against Mihailides on Instagram in March 2022, but has since deleted those posts. Mihailides’ lawyer, Nicole J. Benjamin, wrote in the countersuit that the now-deleted posts “degraded” Mihailides “in society, and brings him into public disfavor and contempt.”

Mihailides alleged that the “first and only time” McDaniel accused him of “any inappropriate conduct” was after she attempted to extort $50,000 from The Preserve after refusing to return property that belonged to the resort.

The Preserves hired McDaniel’s company, the Alison McDaniel Agency, as a consultant in 2019, and McDaniel appeared in commercials, created content for social media, and performed other communication and marketing tasks for the resort.

In a civil lawsuit filed by her attorney Mark Gagliardi in US District Court in Providence on July 10, McDaniel claimed that while she worked at The Preserves Mihailides requested sexual favors, touched her inappropriately, stared at her with “suggestive overtones,” and subjected her to verbal and physical harassment of a sexual nature. The suit also named female employees who McDaniel claimed were uncomfortable with the way Mihailides allegedly tickled them, made “unwelcome, offensive, sexual comments,” and continued inappropriate behavior even after employees complained about it to others.

Gagliardi filed an amended complaint in court on Wednesday to add an accusation of battery against Mihailides.

“On many occasions, Mihailides intentionally touched McDaniel’s body, including her buttocks, without her consent,” Gagliardi wrote in the amended complaint, which was obtained by the Globe.

McDaniel also claimed Mihailides had attempted to kiss her on the mouth “multiple times” and told guests that McDaniel was his “mistress,” “future ex-wife,” and “girlfriend.” McDaniel, who lives in New York City, is seeking $3.3 million in damages and unpaid wages.

Mihailides, however, said that McDaniel was paid in full, with a final check issued to the Alison McDaniel Agency for $12,350 on Dec. 18, 2021. But before the check was cashed, his attorney wrote in the countersuit, it was altered with the word “Agency” struck from the “Pay to the Order of” line, and “fraudulently initialed ‘PM.’”

The Preserve “never received some of the subcontracted work it paid for as part of” that last payment, and neither McDaniel nor her agency submitted invoices or “performed any services” for the resort after Dec. 18, Benjamin wrote in court documents.

Mihailides alleges McDaniel developed a close relationship with his family — including befriending his wife and adult children — while she was an independent consultant for the resort.

“McDaniel was warmly welcomed into the Mihailides home,” read court filings, which described how McDaniel accompanied the family on outings and to concerts and events, including Mikailides’ daughter’s bridal shower. “McDaniel’s interactions with Mihailides were in the presence of others, and, on many occasions, they were with the Mihailides family, including Mrs. Mihailides, who had befriended McDaniel.”

In August 2021, McDaniel took selfies with Mihailides and his wife, and texted the photograph with the message, “I’m in the will now.”

A screenshot of a text message allegedly written by Alison McDaniel on Aug. 28, 2021. From left to right: Paul Mihailides, Alison McDaniel, and Maureen Mihailides. SCREENSHOT OF COURT DOCUMENTS

In January 2022, after her work at The Preserve had ended, the countersuit noted she responded to a social media post from Mihailides’ son that suggested McDaniel was his mother’s “favorite.”

But that same month, after Mihailides chose not to hire her for a marketing executive position, he alleges that McDaniel attempted to “cancel” The Preserve’s Instagram account and all posts were deleted. The resort’s marketing director had to contact Meta in order to restore the account.

In February 2022, court documents show, McDaniel emailed Mihailides saying she would not perform any marketing services for The Preserve, even though the resort stopped giving her assignments two months earlier. In her email, she claimed Mihailides’s conduct was “more than anyone should have to endure from a client.” This was the first time McDaniel accused Mihailides of “any inappropriate conduct,” according to the countersuit.

Mihailides also alleges that McDaniel has not returned a company laptop and external hard drive, which holds the resort’s data, digital photos and videos, and other files. Instead, the countersuit claims, McDaniel “demanded $50,000 to return it to The Preserve.” Through its attorneys, The Preserve has “repeatedly demanded” McDaniel return its property since May 1, the countersuit says.

McDaniel, who has worked as an actress and model since at least 2005, appeared briefly in “Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” and has made recurring appearances on the soap opera, “Guiding Light.” She has also appeared in “Gossip Girl,” “J. Edgar Hoover,” “All My Children,” and “Love Monkey,” among other titles. McDaniel has appeared as a model for “Good Morning America,” “TODAY Show,” “The Kris Jenner Show,” and “Wendy Williams Show.”

Alison McDaniel attends Luisa Diaz Foundation 9th Annual MAG Gala at The Plaza on May 18, 2023 in New York City. Mark Sagliocco

Mihailides first met McDaniel at an event hosted by Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit involved in the conservation of wetlands and wildlife, in February 2019. Mihailides said McDaniel suggested that she could help “bring awareness” to The Preserve’s properties, which would “help her career.”

McDaniel’s agency, a marketing firm she founded in 2015, has helped Friends of the NRA, local police departments, Boy Scouts of America, the Ronald McDonald House, and other organizations “reach their fundraising goals” by deploying models at charity events. The models, including McDaniel, “influence and prevail upon men at fundraising events to maximize funds raised at charity events, galas, banquets, golf tournaments, clay shoots, festivals, tradeshows, and corporate events,” Benjamin wrote in the countersuit.

In the court documents, the only claim Mihailides did not deny was calling McDaniel “hot,” though he contends that “McDaniel held herself out as ‘hot’” and had been included in a Sports Illustrated “Hot Chicks” feature in June 2014.

In her suit against Mihailides, McDaniel claimed that in August 2021, Mihailides spoke about McDaniel’s body in a sexual manner in front of Dant Hirsch, the president and managing director of the Ocean House in Westerly, which managed The Preserve until this year. Robert Button, a self-employed videographer, was also present, she claimed, and asked her if Mihailides was always “creepy” to her and how she was able to put up with it.

When reached by the Globe, Button declined to comment on the record due to the pending litigation.

Hirsch did not personally respond to a request for comment, but Brian Honan, the director of sales and marketing for Ocean House, sent the Globe an email that said the company has a “zero-tolerance policy regarding any form of harassment, including sexual harassment, and takes active measures to train its employees and managers.”

A section of the property at The Preserve Club and Residences in Richmond, R.I. The Preserve Club and Residences

Benjamin, who was recently elected president of the Rhode Island Bar Association, refuted the claims on Thursday, and noted that McDaniels has accused an employer of sexual harassment before.

In 2009, McDaniel filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court alleging sexual harassment against 1460 Second Avenue Restaurant Group and its owners, which included pop star and actor Justin Timberlake.

McDaniel was the restaurant’s former manager, and she claimed she was harassed and fired “because of her gender.” Timberlake’s partners, she claimed at the time, watched pornography while in a locked room with her. The case was settled, Benjamin wrote in court filings. The restaurant closed in 2019.

Mihailides, an entrepreneur, conservationist, and car collector, built The Preserve’s golf course and clubhouse in the 1990s before selling to Foxwoods Resort Casino. He bought the property back in 2013, along with 19 parcels of surrounding land. The Preserve is now a nearly 4,000-acre private club with various outdoor activities, including clay shooting, a golf course, a restaurant from celebrity chef David Burke, hobbit houses, a spa, tennis courts, a helipad, acres of protected land, and more.

A membership can cost around $500,000; overnight accommodations begin around $630. The Preserve has been recognized with numerous preservation and hospitality awards.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.