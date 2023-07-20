Sabina Matos signatures investigation: Here’s what you need to know

Sabina Matos is Rhode Island’s first Afro-Latina lieutenant governor. Born in the Dominican Republic, she moved to the US in 1994, graduated from Rhode Island College in 2001, and became a US citizen in 2005. She was elected to the Providence City Council in 2010, representing the Olneyville area, and she became the Providence City Council president. Her husband is Patrick Ward, former chair of the Providence Democratic City Committee. She is running to represent the First Congressional District of Rhode Island in the US Congress, and is viewed as the current front-runner in that race. You can read more about Sabina Matos here .

Several municipalities are now looking into what appear to be fraudulent signatures on the nomination forms for Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, a Democrat running to represent Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.

Who represents the First Congressional District now?

No one. David N. Cicilline, a Democrat who had represented the district since 2011, stepped down June 1 to become the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

Candidates needed to submit at least 500 signatures by the July 14 deadline to qualify for the ballot for the Sept. 5 primary. The signature requirement, which is part of state law, is meant as a threshold that candidates must cross to demonstrate some level of local support.

How many signatures does Matos have? Will she have to drop out of the race?

As of July 20, the 728 signatures for Matos had been validated by local boards of canvassers and certified by the secretary of state’s office, so she currently has more than enough valid signatures to qualify to be on the ballot. The campaign of Don Carlson and the Rhode Island Working Families Party have filed challenges to nominating signatures for Matos, and the state Board of Elections is scheduled to hear those challenges at 2 p.m. Friday.

Who else is running for the First Congressional District seat?

While a whopping 35 candidates declared their candidacies for the seat, less than half met the requirement to submit 500 or more certified signatures on nomination papers. No independent candidates will be on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

But at this point, it looks like 12 Democrats will appear on the Sept. 5 primary ballot, including (in alphabetical order): Gabe Amo, Stephanie Beauté, Walter Berbrick, Sandra C. Cano, Donald R. Carlson, Stephen M. Casey, Spencer Dickinson, John Goncalves, Sabina Matos, Ana B. Quezada, J. Aaron Regunberg, and Allen R. Waters. Nicholas A. Autiello II qualified, but withdrew his nomination on July 17.

Two Republicans — Terri Flynn and Gerry W. Leonard Jr. — will appear on the primary ballot as well. You can read more about who made the ballot here.

Is it against the law to submit fake signatures?

Yes. Under Rhode Island law, it’s a felony to file nominating papers “knowing it or any part of it to be falsely made,” and the maximum penalty for such a conviction is up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000, according to the attorney general’s office. Prosecutors also could charge people with filing a false document, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.

Who gathered and submitted the signatures for Matos?

Providence resident Holly McClaren, 51, also known as Holly Cekala, was a part-time field volunteer who gathered and submitted the signatures for Matos. She was paid $15 an hour to do so.

Signatures were also gathered by other people, including Matos’ husband. Nomination forms with signatures gathered by McClaren and by another volunteer, Shanna Gallagher, of East Providence, have been flagged as having problems.

McClaren is a longtime volunteer campaign field worker who had done work in the 2022 election cycle for Governor Daniel J. McKee and other Democrats.

Luis Estrada — a top political adviser to state and local leaders who spent 22 years behind bars for his role in robberies before beating drug and alcohol addictions — told the Globe that McClaren used to work for him, but not any longer. According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works as a bartender at Roma Italian Restaurant on Federal Hill, a team supervisor at Estrada Bookkeeping and Consulting, and principal CEO of Harmony and Health Solutions LLC.

Many Rhode Islanders will recognize McClaren from a campaign commercial that McKee used last year to emphasize that his Republican opponent, Ashley Kalus, was not a native Rhode Islander. In the ad, McClaren questions whether Kalus is from Illinois, saying, “Ashley, that’s not Rhode Island.”

McClaren could not be reached for comment this week, and she did not answer the door at her Providence apartment near the State House. You can read more about her involvement with the Matos campaign here.

How did they find out the signatures were not valid? In which cities or towns?

Since July 17, several municipalities have launched investigations, and on July 19 Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office confirmed that they have taken the lead in the investigation.

Jamestown was the first municipality to ask police to investigate nomination signatures — including the names of dead people — submitted on behalf of Matos. The Globe obtained a copy of a Matos nomination sheet containing 17 signatures, and Board of Canvassers member Ken Newman on July 17 confirmed that the signatures include the names of four or five dead people, in addition to people who are alive but that say they never signed that document. Newman also told the Globe that the handwriting for all the signatures “looks the same,” except for the last name on the list. Read more about the Jamestown signatures here.

Three members of the Newport Canvassing Authority on July 19 asked Newport police to investigate signatures on nomination papers for Matos after city staff rejected 14 of 32 signatures submitted, city spokesman Tom Shevlin told the Globe. Shevlin said that as part of normal procedure, city staff compares signatures on nomination papers with the signatures on record with the canvassing authority, and it’s normal for some signatures to be rejected during any campaign cycle. Read more about the Newport signatures here.

East Providence election officials on July 20 said they’ve asked police to investigate signatures submitted on nomination papers for Matos. While most of the invalid signatures were submitted by McClaren, East Providence officials are also zeroing in on nominating signatures submitted by another Matos campaign worker — Shanna Gallagher, of East Providence. The canvassing authority grew suspicious of a sheet containing 28 signatures for Matos after noticing that some of the addresses were wrong, and that names of some City Council members were listed with City Hall as their home addresses, said Christopher Dias, one three members on the Canvassing Authority. Dias said none of the signatures on the sheet matched the signatures that East Providence election officials have on file, and he said handwriting for the signatures appeared to be same. Read more about the East Providence signatures here.

How could this affect Matos’ campaign?

The mounting scandal threatens the front-runner status of Matos, a former Providence City Council president who is facing 11 other Democrats in a Sept. 5 primary in the First Congressional District. Matos released internal polling showing her leading the crowded field, but the scandal has given her opponents a line of attack and resulted in a week of damaging news stories. That negative publicity is compounded by the fact that some of her primary opponents have more campaign cash.

How has the Lieutenant Governor reacted?

The campaign manager for Matos issued a statement on July 20 in response to the mounting scandal.

“Our campaign was deeply disappointed and angry to learn of reports that inaccurate signatures were submitted to the campaign,” Brexton Isaacs said. “Our campaign provided clear instructions to circulators on how to correctly gather signatures. Anyone who violated these detailed instructions and the nomination process has no place in our campaign and will be held accountable. Any insinuation that our campaign in any way encouraged this is simply false and contradictory to the facts.”

The Matos campaign has distanced itself from McClaren, a campaign worker who gathered and submitted the suspect signatures. They said they have not spoken to her since the scandal came to light, and told the Globe that McClaren is no longer involved in the Matos campaign.

Where can I find the documents so I can see the signatures for myself?

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv. Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.