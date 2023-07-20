Second teenager dies after car crash in Randolph; victims were brothers, officials say

“The Randolph Police and Norfolk District Attorney’s Office wish to extend our sincere condolences to the parents, family, and friends of these two young men,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Thursday.

Makhi Boston, 18, had been in intensive care at Boston Medical Center after the crash , which also injured two female passengers, officials said. Makhi’s younger brother, Terry Boston Jr., 15, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A Brockton teenager has died after he was seriously injured and his younger brother was killed in a car crash on Tuesday night in Randolph, officials said Thursday.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 2011 Nissan Altima was heading south when it veered off North Main Street in Randolph and crashed into a tree, officials said.

Makhi Boston “appeared to have been the driver of the vehicle,” Morrissey’s office said. Terry was sitting next to his brother in the passenger seat, according to David Traub, a spokesman for Morrissey’s office.

The two female passengers were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The crash is under investigation by Morrissey’s office, State Police, and the Randolph Police Department, officials said. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash or if a second vehicle had been involved.

“Both matters [are] under investigation,” Traub said.

Makhi was a three-year starter and senior captain in football and a member of the honor roll at Brockton High School. He was named to the Globe’s all-scholastic selections this year.





