Three $1 million Powerball tickets sold in Mass.

The winning ticket for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Los Angeles. But three $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts. Not a bad consolation prize.

The $2 tickets were sold at Pride Station & Store in Hadley, Global Montello in Waltham and Shaw’s in Franklin, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

A $100,000 winning ticket was sold in BB Liquors in Arlington and seven $50,000 tickets were also sold in Massachusetts.