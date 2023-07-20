Three $1 million Powerball tickets sold in Mass.

The winning ticket for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Los Angeles. But three $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts. Not a bad consolation prize.
The $2 tickets were sold at Pride Station & Store in Hadley, Global Montello in Waltham and Shaw’s in Franklin, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
A $100,000 winning ticket was sold in BB Liquors in Arlington and seven $50,000 tickets were also sold in Massachusetts.
The Powerball website says the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
The Powerball jackpot reached $1 billion for the third time ever after Monday’s drawing failed to have a matching ticket for the 38th consecutive time, according to the Powerball website.
Wednesday’s Jackpot ticket winner was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles. The winning numbers were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the red Powerball was 24, the Powerball website said.
