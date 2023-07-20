UMass Lowell band camp celebrates 25 years of student musicianship with Symphony Hall concert

In past years, the camp has celebrated its week of studying and rehearsing with a concert at UMass Lowell’s Durgin Hall.

The current session of Mary Jo Leahey Symphonic Band Camp , which began Monday, is an immersive, week-long music camp, hosting about 130 middle and high schoolers.

The University of Massachusetts Lowell’s band camp will celebrate its 25th year with a first-time performance at Boston Symphony Hall on Saturday afternoonwhen the ensemble of young musicians will take the stage to showcase their talent.

But this year, in celebration of the camp’s 25th anniversary, the teens will ascend the grand stage at Symphony Hall for a performance open to the public.

The students, who are mostly from Massachusetts, spend their days taking music electives with the university’s faculty, rehearsing as an ensemble, and ending each day’s work in the campus dormitories.

“It’s pure joy and excitement,” said Justin Mitnik, one of the camp’s low brass coaches and an alumnus of UMass Lowell. “The concert is the culmination of everything that we do.”

Students have been gearing up for this weekend’s performance.

“I feel like I’ve improved already two days into the camp,” 13-year-old Ryan Xia from Acton said.

Victoria McCoy, a 17-year-old from Peabody who plays the saxophone, said the camp is a step outside her comfort zone.

“I’ve definitely learned how music can change with different people,” she said. “It’s just so much different compared to your high school band. I feel like it’s more of a challenge.”

Xia, who plays the clarinet, said he found a strong community of musicians even though it’s his first time at the camp — and he is excited about Saturday.

“I’m really lucky that I get to perform at a really wonderful place,” he said in reference to Symphony Hall.

Saturday’s concert has been constructed to reflect a “connection of Lowell to Symphony Hall,” said Debra-Nicole Huber, the camp’s executive director.

It features the premiere of film composer and trumpet player Rossano Galante’s “Midnight Ride” — which represents Paul Revere’s nighttime journey during the American Revolution, Huber said.

Galante, who orchestrated films including “Fantastic Four” and “A Quiet Place,” serves as composer-in-residence and guest conductor for this year’s camp.

Marty Meehan, the president of the five-campus UMass system, will read passages from John F. Kennedy’s speeches during a performance of “JFK in Memoriam” by James Curnow.

Huber said she is most excited about a piece called “Reminiscent Rhapsody,” written by James L. Hosay for the camp’s benefactor Mary Jo Leahey, who studied music at UMass Lowell and died in 2011.

“A little bit of her spirit and her soul will be onstage with us,” Huber said.

Some of the camp’s staff, many who are UMass Lowell alumni and musicians, will play at Symphony Hall in the ensemble with the students — a new experience for many staff and students alike.

“I get to live my dream. We all get to live our dreams,” said Erin Morrill, a trumpet coach and alumnus of the university.

In addition to being onstage, 17-year-old French horn player Atlas Tearle from Natick has been energized with her music theory elective.

“Electives give us the chance to learn other things we don’t get to learn during the school year,” she said.

Other students are enthralled with Symphony Hall’s architecture.

“I just know it’s going to sound so good in that hall,” said CeCe Allen, 18, and a trumpet player from Woburn.

Benjamen Kebreau-Maceus, a 16-year-old saxophone player from Methuen, is thrilled at the prospect of playing in the historical hall.

“I love Symphony Hall. It’s a great building,” Kebreau-Maceus said. “I’ve seen orchestras in it, like the Boston Pops . . . The fact that we get the opportunity to play there is amazing.”

The musicians will take the stage at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased on Symphony Hall’s website.





