UMass, Mass General Brigham investing $20 million to recruit diverse nurses

The investment, which aims to bring in nurses from underrepresented communities to the college’s Clinical Leadership Collaborative for Diversity in Nursing program, comes as Massachusetts nurses are exiting the industry in droves. Nearly a fifth of nurses in the state plan to leave the field within two years , a survey released in March reported.

As hospitals continue to battle nursing shortages that have overwhelmed understaffed health care workers, the University of Massachusetts Boston and Mass General Brigham announced Thursday they are investing $20 million to help recruit hundreds of students to the college’s diversity in nursing program.

“There is not a greater need in the Commonwealth than producing more nurses and more diverse nurses,” said UMass president Marty Meehan in an interview.

Advertisement

UMass Boston and Mass General Brigham will each contribute $10 million in the investment, according to a joint press release Thursday.

The funding will support the recruitment of more than 400 students to the program over the next five years, the release said, increasing the annual average from 20 students to 80. Participants will also have the opportunity to earn a behavioral health equity certificate.

In addition to financial aid, enrolled students will receive mentorship for the first three years of the program, and up until they complete their first year as a working nurse.

Lindsey Desameau, a Haitian American who graduated in May from UMass Boston, said participating in the program lessened the financial burden of finishing school. Now a nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, she said she is “able to be that bridge to other people of color in their health care providers.”

At Mass General Brigham, the nursing workforce — the front-line caregivers of the health care system — is not as diverse as the rest of system, said chief human resources officer Rose Sheehan. The diversity program “creates a pipeline with a school that has an incredibly diverse population of nurses,” Sheehan said in an interview.

Advertisement

While Mass General Brigham has continued to experience nurse shortages, Sheehan said the system has started to see vacancies and turnover decrease. Yet, the efforts are still welcomed in full force.

“The program won’t solve all of our challenges and needs but it will clearly help us,” Sheehan said.

Since its establishment, the UMass Boston and Mass General Brigham partnership has provided hands-on experience to 135 graduate and undergraduate nursing students, the release said. In the 2022-23 academic year, UMass Boston enrolled 827 undergraduate nursing students, said UMass spokesperson John Hoey.

When students are recruited to the program, they are eligible for employment within the Mass General Brigham system, the release said.

Meehan said he hopes the college’s diversity program will serve as a model for other UMass campuses.

Other states are trying to recruit nurses even earlier. Rhode Island is one such example, where a charter high school allows students to graduate with certified nursing assistant licenses and college credits — all before stepping foot in a nursing school.

In 2021, the UMass Boston School of Nursing received a $15 million cash gift from Robert J. and Donna Manning, part of a larger $50 million donation to increase access and opportunity across the five campuses in the system.

Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlysaGuffeyNews.