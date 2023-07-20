Vineyard man faces federal charges in connection with Falmouth bank heist

Petar Velkov Petyoshin, 40, the owner of Dapper Martha’s Vineyard clothing store in Oak Bluffs, was charged Wednesday in US District Court in Boston with armed bank robbery, according to court records and Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

A business owner on Martha’s Vineyard currently held without bail on state charges stemming from an April armed robbery of a Falmouth bank was charged Wednesday with a federal offense in the case, authorities said.

This image allegedly captures Petar Velkov Petyoshin during a robbery in Falmouth. (Handout from US Attorney's Office)

“He remains in state custody and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date,” Levy’s office said in a statement.

No lawyer was listed for Petyoshin in federal court papers. His attorney in the state case, James T. Morse, didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment on Thursday.

An affidavit filed in the federal case said Petyoshin allegedly entered a Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth on the morning of April 8 and made off with more than $21,000.

Petyoshin wore a wig and carried a “Grow Greener” bag when he entered, the affidavit said. He placed an “alleged bomb” on the teller counter, brandished a gun, and told an employee “ ‘I’m robbing you,’” before he had customers and staffers zip-tie each other’s hands together, the affidavit said.

According to a police report in the state case, a bank clerk told investigators that the purported explosive device was “the fakest looking C-4 I had ever seen.”

He had tellers place $21,579 in a Walmart bag, the document said, and he “asked for a customer’s car keys” and fled the scene in that person’s Ford Flex, which was later found abandoned at Teaticket Park in Falmouth, about a mile and a half from the bank.

Petyoshin was allegedly linked to the robbery by video surveillance footage, the affidavit said, and searches of his Edgartown residence and his locker at the Oak Bluffs Water Department, where he worked as a water system operator, turned up incriminating evidence.

Items seized from the apartment included “$4,325 in US currency bundled together in ‘Rockland Trust Co.’ money bands,” the affidavit said, and “57 firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were seized by Edgartown Police following the revocation of Petyoshin’s firearms license to carry.”

A search of a tent in the driveway turned up “black zip ties with similar markings on them as the zip ties recovered” by authorities at the bank, plus “a ‘Green Grower’ bag, the same bag depicted on Rockland Trust bank surveillance video,” the filing said.

A search of his locker at the water facility yielded “a black jacket, which appears to be the same color and style jacket worn during the commission of the robbery,” the filing said.

In the state case, Petyoshin has a probable cause hearing slated for July 27 in Falmouth District Court, records show. He has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges in that courthouse, including armed robbery and making a bomb or hijack threat, according to legal filings.

