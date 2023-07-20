Where to watch the Women’s World Cup in R.I.

(NOTE: The time difference means some games will be played when bars and restaurants can’t legally be open, but two of the three US matches in the group stage will be at 9 p.m. Rhode Island time. Here’s the full tournament schedule. )

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off this morning in Australia and New Zealand, and the US women will be trying for a historic threepeat. Here are some places in Rhode Island besides your couch where you can watch. (The matches are broadcast on Fox, FS1, and Telemundo.)

Co-founder Bryan Benedict tells Rhode Map that Moniker will have the two night US group stage matches on live, and will have the early-morning games on matinee replay. Weather permitting, Moniker will have its outside screens going. Shoutout to @RISoccerNews on Twitter for the suggestion.

Advertisement

The Fastnet Pub, 1 Broadway, Newport

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Amy on Twitter pointed to this great Newport pub, which is named for the southernmost lighthouse in Ireland. The Fastnet says it’ll have the two US night games and will show matches live as the US progresses through the tournament when possible.

Brass Monkey, 800 Allens Ave., Providence

Rhode Island FC supporters’ group Defiance 1636 and friend of Rhode Map Katherine Hypolite-MacMannis pointed to Brass Monkey. That’s the go-to locale for the US supporters’ group, the American Outlaws.

The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket

The Guild’s Pawtucket location will co-host several games with Rhode Island FC, the USL Championship team that’s set for kickoff in a temporary home at Bryant University next year, according to Guild co-founder Jeremy Duffy. The two evening US group stage matches will be on live.

Lucky Enough, 1492 Westminster St., Providence

Rhode Map reader George Curti Jr. recommends Lucky Enough, which he calls a fun place to hang out and get some reasonably priced beverages.

Advertisement

Did I miss a favorite of yours? Contact our Soccer Snub Complaint Department at brian.amaral@globe.com or tweet at me @bamaral44.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.