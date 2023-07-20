Who is the campaign worker behind the Matos signature scandal?

The mounting scandal threatens the front-runner status of Matos, a former Providence City Council president who is facing 11 other Democrats in a Sept. 5 primary in the First Congressional District. And all the damaging headlines stem from McClaren, a part-time field organizer paid $15 an hour by the Matos campaign.

That question echoed around Rhode Island this week amid news that Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office and the Jamestown and Newport police departments are investigating whether she submitted fraudulent signatures on behalf of Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos’ campaign for Congress.

McClaren, also known as Holly Cekala, could not be reached for comment this week, and she did not answer the door at her Providence apartment near the State House.

But many Rhode Islanders will recognize her from a campaign commercial that Democratic Governor Daniel J. McKee used last year to emphasize that his Republican opponent, Ashley Kalus, was not a native Rhode Islander. In the ad, McClaren questions whether Kalus is from Illinois, saying, “Ashley, that’s not Rhode Island.”

Matos campaign officials on Thursday said McClaren was known as an effective campaign field worker who had done work in the 2022 election cycle for McKee and other Democrats, so the Matos campaign reached out to her. They said they have not spoken to her since the scandal came to light. But they said McClaren is no longer involved in the Matos campaign.

McClaren, 51, of Providence, has a LinkedIn profile that describes her as currently working as a bartender at Roma Italian Restaurant on Federal Hill, a team supervisor at Estrada Bookkeeping and Consulting, and principal CEO of Harmony and Health Solutions LLC.

Luis Estrada — a top political adviser to state and local leaders who spent 22 years behind bars for his role in robberies before beating drug and alcohol addictions — told the Globe that McClaren used to work for him, but not any longer.

An expert in mail ballot strategy, Estrada said about a half-dozen campaigns called him this year, but he turned them all down. “I retired in November,” Estrada said. “I’m not involved in any campaign.”

McClaren’s past experience includes two years as executive director of Hope for New Hampshire Recovery, one year as executive director of RICARES (Rhode Island Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts), and four years with the Providence Center, including as a manager in the Anchor Recovery Community Centers, according to her LinkedIn profile.

McClaren (then Cekala) appeared in a May 2014 Boston Globe story headlined “Fentanyl heightens a heroin crisis in R.I.” She was then manager of the Anchor Recovery Community Center in Pawtucket.

The story said Rhode Island then ranked high in the abuse of painkillers — first in New England that year, and ninth in the country — and that the over-prescribing of pain medicine, and its subsequent diversion to other users, is routinely cited by health officials as a path to addiction and street drugs, including heroin.

“A lot of people are scared,” Cekala was quoted as saying. “They’re sick, and they don’t know what to do.”

A 2017 New Hampshire Public Radio story reported on allegations of dysfunction at the HOPE for New Hampshire Recovery during the time when Cekala was executive director. The story quoted a former employee who said Cekala pushed employees to become certified recovery support workers — something required for HOPE to bill insurance companies.

But the ex-employee said Cekala signed off on that certification for her and others without doing the necessary supervision. “I needed 500 hours supervised in order to get that and within two weeks they gave me my 500 hours,” she said. Cekala would not comment for the NPR story, which said she was removed from the top job at HOPE but was still working for the organization at that time.

From 1996 to 1998, McClaren (then Cekala) attended the Community College of Rhode Island, and she graduated from Rhode Island College in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and chemical dependency addiction studies, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Rhode Island College highlighted Cekala in a “Meet Our Graduates” article in 2015.

“I found my calling, or it found me, through my own addiction,” Cekala was quoted as saying. The article said Cekala had then been in recovery for 12 years and had become “one of the state’s leading advocates in the field of addiction recovery and executive director of RICARES.”

McClaren has a criminal record. For example, state court records show she was charged with a felony count of fraudulent use of food stamps, and a misdemeanor charge of welfare fraud in 1995. She pleaded no contest and was given five years’ probation and ordered to make restitution of $4,014, records show.

In 2005, McClaren was charged with a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor count of obstructing a police officer, according to state court records. She pleaded no contest and received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation, records show.

Also, McClaren was sentenced to serve a 60-day sentence in state prison in 2005 for driving with a suspended license, according to J.R. Ventura, spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections.

McClaren is an unaffiliated voter who cast a mail ballot in last year’s Democratic primary, according to the secretary of state’s office. She also voted in the June 2022 Providence special referendum on a bond proposal to bail out the city’s troubled pension system. But before that, she had last voted in a Rhode Island election in 2014, records show.

According to the state Board of Elections, McClaren has made just two political contributions over the years — a $50 donation and a $25 donation in 2022, both to McKee.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.