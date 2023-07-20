Introducing Globe Opinion podcast ‘Say More with Shirley Leung’

Anyone who has started something like a new podcast knows that feeling of working feverishly for months, watching launch dates come and go, and then just like that Day One is here. Today I’m unveiling a weekly, half-hour podcast called “Say More” to bring you inside my conversations about the big ideas and debates of our time.

Why a podcast? I’ve been writing a column for a decade, and over that time it’s become apparent that people are increasingly getting their information and insights through audio. I started to recognize the trend years ago when I heard from a lot of listeners after my guest appearances on GBH’s Boston Public Radio with Jim Braude and Margery Eagan.

Then during the pandemic, when we were all stuck at home, I fell in love with podcasts. Listening to a show while walking my dog, Elli, became a favorite ritual. Credit her with my podcast being about 30 minutes — the length of a dog walk.

Since January, I’ve been not-so-secretly recording episodes with movers and shakers from academia to corner offices. The show, produced by Globe Opinion, could have been called “Say More, Boston.” The common denominator has been super smart people who have a connection to Greater Boston and are nationally renowned in their fields — be it technology, health care, business, politics, journalism, or various other arenas.

So what happens to my column? It won’t go away. After all, I’m a multitasking working mother trying to do it all. Sometimes the podcast will inspire future columns; other times my column is likely to inform the podcast.

Which brings me to my first guest: Joan Donovan.

Donovan is research director at Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public policy. She’s also the coauthor of “Meme Wars: The Untold Story of the Online Battles Upending Democracy in America.”

Donovan plumbs the murkiest depths of the Internet to understand how extremism spreads. I found our conversation particularly timely as the 2024 presidential race heats up and it becomes increasingly difficult to parse fact from fiction.

Already, Republican hopeful and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s campaign has apparently used artificial intelligence to create a fake image of former president Donald Trump hugging Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media is figuring out how to cover the candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who spreads conspiracy theories on vaccines and the origin of COVID-19. Does covering the Democratic challenger give him credibility, or must journalists do more to debunk his claims?

My conversation with Donovan focused on the important role the media will need to play in helping voters discern the truth. In 2020, she said, platforms like Google, Facebook, and Twitter made a “robust attempt” to contain misinformation, but now “all bets are off.”

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.