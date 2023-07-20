These Boston cyclists eagerly await a Boylston Street lane

The nonprofit PeopleForBikes recently published its 2023 city ratings, in which Boston scored 28 out of a possible 100 — one of the lowest scores of any large city on the East Coast.

As a cyclist living in Boston’s West End, I was disappointed to see other readers’ responses recently in opposition to the proposed bike lane on Boylston Street ( “Wheels in motion, but skidding ahead, for a Boylston Street bike lane,” July 5).

Young professionals like me who move here to pursue our dream careers are disappointed. Boston advertises itself as a progressive, sustainable, and equitable city, but these values don’t seem to apply to those on two wheels. We can’t claim to be a city with these values when cyclists are deprived of resources that similar cities have found the will to provide.

Mayor Michelle Wu was elected on a platform that included a pledge to increase the coverage and connectivity of Boston’s cycling network. As a Boston resident and voter, I expect her administration to deliver on this promise.

John Cowart

Poor infrastructure hasn’t stopped her, but she wants safe paths for her kids

I’ve been riding my bike around Boston for more than a decade, predating most of the separated lanes and painted white lines on the shoulder. Poor infrastructure didn’t stop me from riding. However, in the last decade, I’ve also had two kids.

My 8-year-old is starting to ride his bike to school, and I hope it can be a way for him to continue to gain independence. But that independence requires a safe bike infrastructure.

I hope that as these redesigns come to our city’s streets, people can keep my son and me in mind when they think about the bicyclists who will use the new lanes. We wear our helmets, stop at red lights, yield to pedestrians, and represent one less car on the road.

Once there is a bike lane on Boylston, I’m sure you’ll be able to find us riding down to the Central Library every chance we get.

Kalli Catcott

Boston