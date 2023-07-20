Courts must not misread the First Amendment in a way that threatens democracy

For starters, the vagueness and overbreadth of the July 4 order by US District Judge Terry Doughty was astonishing, severely restricting communications of officials from a host of agencies — including the departments of Justice, Health and Human Services, and Homeland Security. The order prohibited the officials from meeting or engaging in any other communication with social media firms “for the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech” posted on their platforms.

There are many reasons to be relieved that a federal appellate court on Friday pushed pause on an order dramatically curtailing the Biden administration’s ability to communicate with social media companies about dangerous misinformation on their platforms.

And the language used by Doughty, a Trump appointee, in his unprecedented order smacked more of a desire to legislate from the bench than to be an impartial arbiter of a dispute between the administration and GOP state attorneys general who claim the administration is unfairly trying to suppress conservative viewpoints online.

In his 155-page order, Doughty accused federal officials of engaging in “the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history,” and said the administration “seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth.’”

If that language sounds somewhat unhinged — well, it is. As many a journalist knows, governments at all levels have always made their views known when officials feel like something inaccurate or dangerous is printed or aired. News outlets can heed those requests — or not. Such communications only cross a line when they amount to coercion. But the gist of the complaint against the Biden administration is that such asks of social media companies are inherently coercive, a breathtaking conclusion that also seems to assume some of the world’s largest corporations lack the wherewithal to say no to the government.

The administration countered that Doughty’s order violated administration officials’ First Amendment rights to communicate about dangerous disinformation about elections and vaccines, and blocks the administration’s aim of “working with social media companies on initiatives to prevent grave harm to the American people and our democratic processes.”

But as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals prepares to hear arguments in the case that is likely to break new legal ground, and which is almost certain to end up before the US Supreme Court, two things are already clear. First, it is incumbent on the Biden administration to be more transparent about the way it interacts with social media companies so that courts, and the public, can ensure that its communications are not crossing the constitutional red line of coercion.

Also, judges and justices hearing the case should tread lightly, resisting the urge to make sweeping rulings which, like Doughty’s order, could do more harm than good.

It is undisputed that even false information is protected by the First Amendment. But most social media companies at least claim that they want to keep misinformation off their platforms and prevent them from becoming havens for lies that put the country’s health and democracy at risk. This task is especially important given the companies’ use of algorithms that not only allow such falsehoods to be posted but also accelerate their spread, making it easy for such dangerous mistruths to go viral.

Also well-established is the role of executive agencies in giving guidance to private firms, particularly in matters involving public safety and national security. Even in his order, Doughty acknowledged the government’s right to intervene in the case of social media posts involving illegal activity, threats, and malicious cyber activity.

As this case makes its way through the appeals process, courts should be wary of interfering with the ability of social media representatives and government officials to talk to each other absent evidence of the administration acting in a coercive way — meaning that officials are not directly or indirectly stating that the government will take action against social media firms if they don’t accede to the government’s requests.

The Biden administration can aid the work of courts by announcing clear guidelines that govern the way it communicates with social media companies. Such a move would not only help inform the public but also stave off any disingenuous accusations that the administration is acting on the basis of partisanship rather than public safety concerns.

There is a way to simultaneously protect free speech rights and the ability of government officials to safeguard Americans’ safety and the democratic process. A key lesson from Jan. 6, 2021, is that false information spread online can be devastatingly perilous. The administration and the courts must keep that front of mind.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.