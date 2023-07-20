America’s summer of fake saviors

The 54-year-old actor is carrying a heavy cross. If anything is holding him together, he says, it’s his faith in God, whom he thanks for miraculously funding the film and for guiding him through the Hollywood swamp toward the Kingdom. In “Sound of Freedom,” his lonely journey is underlined by an eerie absence of extras and wide zoom shots of him working in a deserted federal office.

In thousands of dark, chilly theaters across the country, a fervent Catholic movie star , famous for his grisly portrayal of Jesus, is playing a Mormon missionary perhaps best known for pretending to be the savior of children forced into sex trafficking. In “Sound of Freedom,” which grossed more than $80 million at the box office in its first two weeks, Jim Caviezel plays Tim Ballard, the ex-leader of Operation Underground Railroad , a vigilante anti-trafficking nonprofit widely criticized for its white knight antics. He gazes stonily at online child abuse materials as choirboys lament on the soundtrack. He crashes through the Colombian jungle and kills a Marxist pedophile with his bare hands. He deadpans the movie’s payoff line into the heart of the American culture wars: “God’s children are not for sale.”

But in the broader culture, Caviezel is not unique. America is having a long, hot summer of solitary messianic avengers who are tortured by conspiracy theories.

Campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is directing and starring in his own production about relying on God and 12-step meetings as he saves his morbid version of the world from Dr. Fauci and all the corrupt federal agencies. Like Caviezel, Kennedy is a devout Catholic, obsessed with saving children from poison and neglect. He too gives off the affect of traumatized survivorship — subtly through his wounded voice and overtly by comparing himself to Sisyphus. Like Caviezel, Kennedy will wander into disturbing antisemitic territory. He compared COVID mitigation and monitoring strategies to Nazi repression, and recently he suggested that the virus was engineered to be harmless to Chinese people and Ashkenazi Jews. Caviezel, for his part, is known for obsessing over who among his fellow cast and crew is Jewish and muttering ominously about Hitler at the lunch trolley on set. As if to echo Kennedy’s pantomime of medical knowledge, Caviezel’s Ballard in “Sound of Freedom” dresses up as a doctor to fool the deep-jungle Marxists. Both men seem constantly on the verge of tears, but their armor never cracks. And if all this mirroring weren’t enough, Caviezel and Kennedy both believe the CIA might be out to assassinate them for challenging the status quo.

Religious revivalism is a perennial refrain in American life. But this variation, rolling across party, money, and cultural lines, feels new. Kennedy is attracting funding from tech and banking titans, but also media legitimacy from Bernie Sanders campaign veterans like Briahna Joy Gray. Meanwhile, “Sound of Freedom” is being promoted by figures ranging from UFC boss Dana White to the Pope-bashing Bishop Joseph E. Strickland of Tyler, Texas.

If you listen closely, you can hear the hum of an efficient machine, growing in political influence. Its function is to convert real-world concern into transcendent spectacle. It reveals that the right-wing fantasy about adrenochrome is actually a confession: It’s really conspiracists who flood their followers with fight-or-flight hormones, and then direct the emotional overflow toward religious euphoria.

This is the era of disaster spirituality.

Parasites on the attention economy

Neither Caviezel nor Kennedy offers evidence-based, pro-social answers to the moral panics they whip up. Ultimately, their message is that the world is so immiserated by evil that only divine solutions embodied by charismatics will save us. “This is the apocalypse,” Kennedy told a vaccines-cause-autism crowd gathered at Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks, Calif., in September 2021. “We are fighting for the salvation of all humanity.”

But in the facts-based world, the tragedy of child trafficking will not be solved by vigilantism. Vaccine safety — already established by decades of comprehensive testing — will not be improved by Kennedy’s bible thumping or his plans to deprive children of vaccines in redundant placebo trials. Contra Kennedy, school shootings will not be reduced by investigating antidepressant use.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a festival hosted by a libertarian group in Lancaster, N.H., on June 22. RYAN DAVID BROWN/NYT

In 2010′s “Shock Doctrine,” Naomi Klein coined the term “disaster capitalism” to describe the agility with which multinational corporations exploit natural disasters, civil unrest, and terrorist threats to appropriate public assets and push other hyper-capitalist fixes. Central to Klein’s argument is the economist Milton Friedman’s chilling candor in 1962′s “Capitalism and Freedom”: “Only a crisis — actual or perceived — produces real change. When that crisis occurs, the actions that are taken depend on the ideas that are lying around. That, I believe, is our basic function: to develop alternatives to existing policies, to keep them alive and available until the politically impossible becomes politically inevitable.”

Today, the charismatics of disaster spirituality parasitize the attention economy, seizing the passions of their followers.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID a pandemic. That same day, “alternative psychiatrist” Dr. Kelly Brogan released a selfie sermon to thousands of followers, telling them that the coming public health advisories were akin to the “dehumanization agendas that preceded the Holocaust.” Her advice didn’t invoke political action or community service. She suggested her followers needed to do nothing but recognize that fear was the real virus. She reassured them that they were “all already OK.” The message rhymed with her general mental health advice, in which she rejects the need for psychiatric medicine and advises clients to take up coffee enemas and Kundalini Yoga.

Suggesting that all material anxieties can be resolved through remembering your inner divinity is a standard New Age bromide. In this discourse, the solutions to real-world tragedy will never be found in public policy or peer-reviewed research. This begins to explain the deeper philosophy of social distrust underpinning the antivax movement.

In recognition of her zealous COVID denialism during the pandemic, Brogan earned a place alongside Kennedy on the “Disinformation Dozen” roster, put out by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate. The nonprofit group calculated that 12 influencers were responsible for almost two-thirds of the antivax propaganda circulating on social media. Alongside them is Dr. Christiane Northup, a matriarch of women’s alternative health, who rose to fame on the strength of several “Oprah” appearances and bestselling books, published by the New Age self-help platform Hay House, whose founder, Louise Hay, was infamous for telling gay men dying of AIDS that they just didn’t love themselves enough.

Northrup’s pandemic deployment of disaster spirituality was also lightning-quick. On April 4, 2020, she released the first of over 100 Facebook videos tagged with the label, “The Great Awakening,” a familiar term with American evangelicals, repurposed by QAnon. That first video invited followers to join “lightworkers” for an online meditation session that would help transform the fearful spectacle of the COVID hoax. As her videos progressed, Northrup pinged every conspiracy theory that tickled her fancy, while also encouraging her followers to ascend into higher realms of existence. She often played a golden harp into her webcam.

After all Northrup’s hard COVID contrarian work — including telling followers not to have sex with vaccinated partners — she appeared on a Kennedy campaign launch video, lauding his capacity to foster union and freedom.

But how will he do it? If you listen to Kennedy’s director of messaging, New Age author Charles Eisenstein, Kennedy won’t really do anything independently of those who ardently believe in him. In Eisenstein’s estimation, Kennedy is an emanation of his followers’ shift toward awakened consciousness. “Each one of us contributes,” he told the life coach tycoon Aubrey Marcus, “to the field that co-resonates with who this person is, in objective reality, in our experience, in his intersection with ourselves.”

Throughout this woah-dude conversation, Eisenstein tries to use quantum theory to explain how Kennedy has the potential — policy details be damned — to reanimate the Camelot timeline that was cut short by the JFK and RFK assassinations. Marcus chimes in to say that a psychedelic vision convinced him that Kennedy would be president.

Disaster spirituality is self-centered and parasitic that way, reducing all social variables down to the virtues of individual transformation. This shouldn’t be surprising, if it merges with the selfish logic — and earning potential — of disaster capitalism. During COVID, Kennedy’s personal yearly income rose to almost $8 million on the strength of his anti-pharma advocacy. “Sound of Freedom” is holding its own against Indiana Jones and “Mission: Impossible” at the box office. Angel Films has pledged to continue its theatrical activism by reimbursing anti-trafficking nonprofits if they book private screenings for their members — on condition that they fill the venue to 70 percent capacity.

The film hit that threshold in the showing I went to in Toronto. My strongest takeaway was how normal it all felt. It’s a standard rescue thriller, cloaking its QAnon dog whistles in solid camera work and a mournful score. Just like Kennedy appears to be running a solid presidential campaign, until you pop the lid — or he does it for you — and you see the decades of scrambled thought.

Ultimately, disaster spirituality cannot do anything in the world but obscure the pathway to solidarity or community care. It is relentlessly individualistic and leaves citizens even more isolated and unprepared for stress. In Kennedy and Caviezel’s iterations, it zeroes in on morbid, goading questions: Are children being poisoned? Are they being stolen away to be bled of their life force, to keep the evil elites alive?

They say they’ve poked at the problem, hard, from all angles. They dismiss medical and human rights experts, claiming that the experts’ bureaucratic methods and imperfect results indicate that the powers that be are not doing the real work. They follow their hearts and the inner voices they hear in prayer. They are reassured by audience capture and rewarded by the algorithms. They tell every story they can about the problem, except the story that might solve it. They manifest a political horror so odious, only religious reverie can ease the pain.

Matthew Remski is co-author of “Conspirituality: How New Age Conspiracy Theories Became a Health Threat” and co-host of the Conspirituality podcast.