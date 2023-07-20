Arsenal cruises to win against MLS All-Stars roster that includes two Revolution players

The best of Major League Soccer came up well short against a Premier League powerhouse Wednesday.

Arsenal, which finished second in the Premier League last season, traveled across the pond and rolled to a 5-0 win against the MLS All-Stars at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

The 28-player MLS roster included Revolution players Carles Gil and Djordje Petrovic, both selected by coach Wayne Rooney. Gil entered the game as a substitution in the midfield in the 33rd minute and left in the 69th minute, part of several subs that kept different players involved. Petrovic replaced Tyler Miller in goal at the 69th minute.