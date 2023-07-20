Blue Jays gain traction in AL East by shutting out Padres to avoid sweep

“Every win matters,” Bassitt said. “The division that we’re in is the best division in baseball, so you’re excited about any win.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk homered for Toronto, which managed just one run in the first two games of the series. Kirk went 3 for 3, and Whit Merrifield and Jordan Luplow each had two hits.

Chris Bassitt combined with three relievers on a six-hitter, and the Blue Jays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Padres, 4-0, on Thursday in Toronto.

Toronto began the day in third in the AL East, five games behind Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The Rays and Orioles were set to meet in Florida on Thursday night.

While Bassitt said he doesn’t keep track of his team’s position in the standings, Guerrero confessed he can’t resist checking.

“I’m always on top of that,” Guerrero said through a translator. “Since the first game of the season, I’m looking at the standings, where we are in our division. We were far behind. Now, little by little, we’re getting closer.”

San Diego was blanked for the eighth time. It was trying for its first road sweep of the season.

“It would have been a big win for us today,” said Padres manager Bob Melvin. “We had some opportunities, we had some situational at-bats that could have impacted the game.”

Guerrero’s solo shot off Luis García in the seventh inning gave Toronto a 2-0 lead. It was Guerrero’s 15th homer of the season, and Toronto’s first extra-base hit of the series.

“Really impressive at-bat there going opposite field against a guy with a pretty good sinker,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

The 370-foot drive to right was Guerrero’s second homer since winning the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Seattle. He also connected against Arizona in his first plate appearance following the break.

Kirk added a two-run shot against Tom Cosgrove in the eighth. It was Kirk’s fourth on the year.

Bassitt (10-5) allowed four hits — all singles — in six innings. He has won his last three decisions. Bassitt has pitched at least six scoreless innings seven times this season, more than any other big league pitcher.

Tim Mayza got three outs and Erik Swanson worked the eighth before Jordan Romano finished Toronto’s 11th shutout of the season.

Romano pitched for the first time since leaving the July 11 All-Star Game because of a sore back.

“Jordy was pitching no matter what today,” Schneider said.

San Diego’s Manny Machado went 0 for 4 and struck out twice, ending a season-long 12-game streak of reaching base safely. Swanson struck Machado out looking on three pitches in the eighth with runners at first and second.

Padres lefthander Blake Snell extended his career-best scoreless innings streak to 22 by pitching around a pair of walks in the first, but Luplow drove in a run with a two-out single in the second.

Snell (6-8), a possible trade target ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, allowed five hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked seven, matching his career worst.

“I just need to be more in control of the zone and I’ll be fine,” Snell said. “My stuff’s good, I like where it’s at. I just can’t try to be too fine. Just get in the zone, attack, and I’ll be good.”

White Sox spoil Quintana’s debut with Mets

Yasmani Grandal started a four-run sixth inning with a two-run double that followed Pete Alonso’s error and the White Sox beat the host Mets, 6-2, in José Quintana’s New York debut.

Grandal doubled to the warning track in right after the White Sox loaded the bases against Drew Smith. The inning started when Alonso backed up on a grounder by Luis Robert Jr. that bounced off his glove.

Quintana, a 34-year-old lefthander who pitched for the White Sox from 2012-17, allowed two runs and six hits in five innings, struck out three and walked none.

Lorenzen stellar on mound for Tigers

Michael Lorenzen knew there was no chance that Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was sending him out for the eighth inning Thursday, despite holding the lowly Royals to three hits in a seemingly effortless start.

Lorenzen tried to hide in the dugout anyway.

“I’m surprised he came in the [dugout] entrance he did,” Hinch said with a smile after a 3-0 victory, which gave Detroit its fifth straight series win against its AL Central rival. “You could go down at the other end and find him and still take him out. But it’s fun to see him happy at the end of his outing because of the way he pitched.”

Lorenzen (5-6) stranded runners at the corners in the second and another at third in the fourth inning but otherwise went unchallenged while running his scoreless streak to 23⅔ innings dating to June 30 at Colorado. The All-Star righthander, who has made his disdain for day games well known, struck out three and walked one on a bright, sunny afternoon.

Tyler Holton worked a perfect eighth before Jason Foley handled the ninth for his fourth save.

Spencer Torkelson, Andy Ibañez and Eric Haase drove in runs for Detroit, which took three of four from the Royals to improve to 7-3 against them this season. The teams still have three more to play at Comerica Park in September.

The Tigers scored twice off Zack Greinke (1-10) in the second before adding another run in the fifth, after the veteran righthander had been removed from the game. Greinke allowed four hits in four innings in his first start since July 4, when the 39-year-old was diagnosed with shoulder tendinitis and landed on the injured list.

Meanwhile, the Royals kept squandering their few scoring opportunities.

“[Lorenzen] doesn’t give up a lot,” said Royals manager Matt Quatraro, whose team was shut out for the 12th time and held to four hits or fewer for the 20th this season. “You have to really maximize your chances and he didn’t give us many.”

Reds’ duo combines on two-hitter vs. Giants

Andrew Abbott and Derek Law combined on a two-hitter, Luke Maile homered and the Reds beat the Giants, 5-1, for a four-game split. Abbott, a 24-year-old rookie lefthander making his ninth big league start, allowed one hit in a career-high eight innings — a fourth-inning double by Luis Matos.

Wilmer Flores hit a ninth-inning homer off Derek Law. All-Star righthander Alex Cobb gave up five runs, a season-high nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Riley, Olson flex potent bats in Braves’ win

Austin Riley hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Miguel Castro in the eighth inning, Matt Olson homered twice to raise his NL-best total to 32 and the major league-leading Braves stopped a four-game skid with a 7-5 victory over the visiting Diamondbacks.

Riley followed Michael Harris II’s double and Ozzie Albies’ walk with his fourth homer of the three-game series and 20th of the season, putting Atlanta (62-33) ahead, 6-5.

Riley has homered in three straight games four times in his big league career. Olson had the 18th multi-homer game of his career and his fifth this season.

Brewers starter Burnes shuts out Phillies

Corbin Burnes continued his torrid July, allowing two hits while striking out 10 in eight innings as the Brewers concluded their six-game road trip with a 4-0 shutout of the host Phillies.

After struggling through June with a 1-1 record and a 4.99 ERA in five starts, Burnes reverted to the form that saw him win the 2021 National League Cy Young Award.

Burnes is now 4-0 for the month with a 1.33 ERA and has allowed eight hits combined while striking out 36.

After outburst, Mariners’ OF Kelenic goes on IL

Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list a day after he kicked a water cooler and broke a bone in his left foot following a ninth-inning strikeout in Seattle’s 6-3 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Kelenic fought through tears as he apologized for letting his emotions get out of hand and expressing his frustration.

“I made a mistake. I let the emotions get the best of me there. I just feel terrible, especially for the guys,” Kelenic said. “I just let the emotions get the best of me and I just let them down and take full responsibility for it. It’s on me. It just can’t happen.”

Seattle manager Scott Servais said Kelenic will be out for an extended period of time but did not estimate a timeframe. The team doesn’t believe surgery will be needed.

Mets place Starling Marte on 10-day IL

The New York Mets placed outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list because of migraines. The move was announced shortly after the Mets began their series finale with the White Sox and is retroactive to Monday. Marte was not in the lineup for the fourth time in five games though manager Buck Showalter said before the game the veteran is feeling better. On Wednesday afternoon, Marte saw a specialist and underwent a scan . . . Padres righthander Robert Suarez was activated off the 60-day injured list before Thursday afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays. Suarez signed a $46 million, five-year contract to stay with the Padres last November but has not pitched this season because of a sore elbow. Righthanded knuckleballer Matt Waldron was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. To make room for Suarez on San Diego’s 40-man roster, LHP José Castillo was designated for assignment . . .



