CAA rebrands, changes name to Coastal Athletic Association

“The conference’s new name represents a culmination of its efforts over the past three years to expand its membership, solidify its geographic footprint and affirm its long-standing mission through a new vision statement which emphasizes that CAA institutions work together to advance nationally competitive college athletic programs,” said CAA commissioner and Abington native Joe D’Antonio,

The CAA’s rebrand reflects its recent expansion, with members spanning the Atlantic coast from Massachusetts to South Carolina.

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced on Thursday that it would be changing its name to the Coastal Athletic Association.

The CAA is home to Northeastern University and other programs such as Drexel University and the College of William and Mary. The conference currently stands at 14 full members — the highest in CAA history — and could continue adding.

D’Antonio believes the rebrand is more than just a name change to the CAA. It is a way to expand the conference’s reach and unity among new and current members.

“Our new name is reflective of the Conference’s continuity and unity, as well as each institutions’ commitment to be United in Excellence,” said D’Antonio,

Seven institutions have joined the CAA as full members since the conference welcomed Northeastern in 2005. Five of those schools joined within the last three years, with Campbell University becoming the CAA’s newest member on July 1. Expansion has even begun outside of the Atlantic Coast, with the University of California, San Diego and Eastern Michigan University entering the conference as associates.

“The addition of Campbell, Hampton, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T and Stony Brook have not only solidified the CAA’s membership, but through the CAA Academic Alliance have provided enhanced opportunities for academic collaboration and civil engagement amongst the Conference’s members,” said CAA board chair and College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu.