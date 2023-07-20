Jaylen Brown’s conference finals dud shouldn’t stop him from being paid like a star, and other Celtics thoughts

1. Brown is a cryptid, the rarest of creatures, the unwanted All-NBA wing in his prime. Well, at least if you listen to some Celtics supporters who have turned Brown into a parquet piñata after he face-planted in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. It’s as if the only thing No. 7 has ever done is commit eight turnovers and shoot 1 for 9 from 3-point range in Game 7 of the conference finals. There’s no getting around the fact that game and the entire series constituted an epic fail for Brown. He admitted that.

The free agency frenzy has died down, Summer League in Las Vegas is a memory , and, despite the Damian Lillard trade saga, the NBA is entering a quieter period on its bustling calendar. So, it’s time to share some mid-summer Celtics thoughts while wondering what the hold-up is with Jaylen Brown’s presumed fait accompli supermax contract extension.

Advertisement

But it’s being used as a poker to brand him as unworthy of the five-year, $295 million contract he earned by making All-NBA second team and setting career-highs in points per game (26.6), rebounds (6.9), field goal percentage (49.1) and 30-point games (22) last season.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Jaylen Brown logged career-highs in points per game (26.6), rebounds (6.9), field goal percentage (49.1) and 30-point games (22) last season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

It’s baffling that a deal between Brown and the Celtics isn’t done yet. The delay might be about more than getting a fifth-year opt-out. It could be about the 26-year-old Brown wanting to feel valued in Boston, making sure he has a seat at the Celtics table and he’s not just Jayson Tatum’s designated food taster.

Feeling wanted has been an issue for Brown here since his draft night when fans who wanted to trade the pick for Jimmy Butler booed his selection. It feels like no matter what Brown does on the court he isn’t fully embraced like other Celtics. That’s understandable relative to Tatum, but when a segment of fans rhapsodizes a role player who has never won anything like Marcus Smart over Brown, then it’s fair to wonder if Brown and Boston are a long-term fit at any price.

Advertisement

During the season, Brown spoke openly to national media of his distaste for being involved in the Kevin Durant trade rumors last summer and said in a piece by The Ringer that he had to call Tatum and Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens in a three-way conversation to get clarity and reassurance.

When he was asked in that piece about staying in Boston long-term, he indicated that wasn’t just up to him.

“I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me,” he told The Ringer. “We’ll see how they feel about me over time, and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”

A reality check: Brown and Jayson Tatum would already have a championship if Tatum merely played representative basketball in the 2022 NBA Finals instead of wilting. But Brown’s probably to blame for that somehow too.

2. In a perfect world, the Celtics would’ve kept Grant Williams as insurance for the NBA’s most fragile frontcourt instead of shuttling him to Dallas in a sign-and-trade deal that netted them two second-round picks, a second-round pick swap, and a $6.3 million trade exception (the Celtics collect those like refrigerator magnets). In hoops hindsight, they would’ve been better off holding off on Al Horford’s extension and earmarking money for Williams.

Advertisement

Grant Williams reportedly agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract in the sign-and-trade from the Celtics. Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

But it’s hard to blame Stevens for not sinking four years and $54 million into the fourth guy in his front count. You can’t spend that kind of money under the new CBA for a player who might not be in your rotation.

Williams fell from the rotation last season despite his close relationship with coach Joe Mazzulla. He was a DNP-CD (Did Not Play-Coach’s Decision) for five of the Celtics first 14 playoff games. He logged three other games in that span where he played fewer than five minutes, including just 3 minutes and 23 seconds in a Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

Given the second apron-surpassing luxury tax implications, you must be certain Williams would be part of your playoff rotation. The Green couldn’t guarantee that.

3. I don’t think Stevens is done reconfiguring his roster. It would make sense to take Malcolm Brogdon’s $22.5 million salary and turn it into two rotation players.

Solving a Rubix Cube is less complicated than figuring out NBA trade parameters. But Orlando and San Antonio line up as potential Boston trade partners. The Magic have a front-court logjam that could put someone like Wendell Carter Jr. in play.

Carter would be an excellent fit for the Celtics. He averaged 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season while shooting 35.6 percent from three. He’s entering year two of a four-year, $50 million deal with descending salaries, ideal under the new CBA.

Advertisement

San Antonio inked Tre Jones to a two-year $20 million extension after absorbing the contract of Cameron Payne from Phoenix. The Spurs have a surfeit of guards. Would Boston be interested in a deal for veteran point guard Devonte’ Graham and stretch-four Zach Collins, coming off the best season of his career?

4. The biggest winner from all the Celtics off-season maneuvering could be Payton Pritchard. The undersized point guard requested a trade after being buried behind Smart, Derrick White, and Brogdon last season. Now, whether Brogdon is on the roster or not, there could be a bigger role for the fourth-year player. The Celtics remain admirers of his shooting ability, on-ball defense, and fearless attitude.

Payton Pritchard appears to have a shot at increased playing time after the Celtics traded Marcus Smart. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

5. The Celtics have accumulated a passel of second-round picks. The picks mostly have value as trade sweeteners, but if the Celtics sign the Jays to supermax contracts totaling $600 million they’re going to need cost-effective support pieces. It feels like they might already have one in this year’s second-round pick, Jordan Walsh.

The rookie acquitted himself well at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with strong defense and better-than-advertised offense. Walsh, who shot 27.8 percent from three in his lone season at Arkansas, made 40.7 percent of his threes. He averaged 16 points per game. He scored more than 16 points once in his college career.

Advertisement

Always take Summer League with a mountain of salt, but if Walsh can be Tony Allen with a jump shot, that’s a huge hit for the Celtics, who need wing options short-term and long-term behind Tatum and Brown.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.