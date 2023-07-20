Daughter of former New England Revolution goalkeeper dies in boating accident in S.C.

Olivia was the daughter of Brad Knighton, the veteran Revolution goalkeeper who announced his retirement in January to become a coach. Knighton is currently the head coach of the Revolution’s under-19 academy team, according to his Instagram profile .

Olivia Knighton, 11, was fatally injured on the Intracoastal Waterway near Little River, S.C., according to Tamara Willard, chief deputy coroner in the Horry County coroner’s office. She was taken to McLeod Seacoast Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:58 p.m. from her injuries, Willard said by email.

The daughter of a former New England Revolution goalkeeper died from injuries she sustained in a boating accident in South Carolina on Wednesday, according to officials and her family.

In a message on Facebook Thursday, the Revolution offered its condolences to the Knighton family.

“The entire New England Revolution community is devastated to learn of the Knighton family’s tragic loss,” the team said “Olivia was a bright and shining light who was a beloved presence around the Revolution throughout her entire life, always bringing a warm smile and laugh to Gillette Stadium and our training facility when she would visit. Her sudden loss leaves a profound hole in our hearts.”

New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton hugs forward Gustavo Bou (7) following their victory over CF Montreal in an MLS soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Foxborough.

The boating accident is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. On Twitter, department officials said the 23-foot vessel was carrying 12 people when it was “rocked by a large wake caused by another boat,” which sent nine people overboard, including Knighton, who was struck by a propeller.

No one else was injured, officials said.

“We are in the process of a detailed inquiry that includes collecting witness statements, examining the boat, and working to develop a complete picture of what happened,” officials wrote. “Our thoughts are with the child’s family and loved ones.”

On Thursday Knighton shared a statement on behalf of his family on Instagram.

“There are no words to express the depth of our profound grief and sorrow in this moment,” the statement said. “Our family is still in shock at the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful and brilliant daughter, Olivia, to an unfortunate boating accident yesterday. We are all still in disbelief that her bright and pure light was taken away from us so suddenly.”

Knighton, 38, took charge of the Revolution’s under-17 academy team after retiring from his playing career in January, and moved up to coach the under-19 team for the second half of the season. He spent two stints with the Revolution, first from 2007 to 2009, and then from 2014 to 2022, making 66 total appearances.

After playing in college at UNC-Wilmington, Knighton went undrafted in the 2007 MLS SuperDraft but signed with the Revolution after a successful tryout. He was loaned out to Portland for the second half of the 2008 season. He left New England in 2009, when he was selected by the Philadelphia Union in the MLS Expansion Draft. Knighton spent one season with Philadelphia before being waived.

He signed with Vancouver in 2012 and made 21 appearances over two seasons with the Whitecaps, including starting Vancouver’s lone MLS Cup Playoff game in 2012, a 2-1 loss to eventual champion LA Galaxy.

Knighton was traded back to New England in 2013 and played 59 games in goal during his second stint with the club, including 17 appearances in 2016. He was a member of the 2021 team that won the Supporter’s Shield. He made his last appearance for the club in April 2022 against DC United. Across his Revolution career, Knighton kept 11 clean sheets.

Matt Pepin of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

