The first-place Orioles — yes, first place — bounce the Rays in 10 innings

Cowser hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3, on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series between the American League’s top teams.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles are looking down at the rest of the AL East — and the All-Star break is in the rearview mirror.

“I think tonight was a great team win,” Cowser said after his 11th major league game.

Baltimore started the day in first place for the first time after the All-Star break since Aug, 15, 2016. The Orioles, who were 6½ games back at the beginning of July, now have a one-game lead.

“It’s just July, that’s kind of where I’m at right now,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “This team [the Rays] is so good and so hard to play, especially here. We’ve been on the other side of those type of games I can’t tell you how many times.”

Aaron Hicks opened the 10th at second as the automatic runner. He advanced on pinch-hitter Adam Frazier’s sacrifice bunt and scampered home on Cowser’s fly ball to left against Robert Stephenson (1-4).

Félix Bautista (5-1) worked a perfect ninth for Baltimore and then stayed on for the 10th. He hit Luke Raley and struck out Randy Arozarena before Brandon Lowe bounced into a game-ending double play.

Orioles second baseman Ramón Urías helped keep the game tied in the eighth when he made a diving stop on pinch-hitter Harold Ramírez’s grounder with two on and threw him out at first.

Tampa Bay has lost five in a row. It is tied with Pittsburgh for the majors’ worst July record at 3-12.

The announced crowd, which included a sizable turnout of Orioles fans, was 20,203. Tampa Bay entered averaging 17,849 at home.

