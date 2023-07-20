The Jets? Talking Super Bowl? With Aaron Rodgers on board, it’s not so crazy anymore.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — As the Jets have reported for training camp this week, their players haven’t been shy about their expectations for this season.

“I’m not going to beat around the bush — we play to win the Super Bowl,” receiver Garrett Wilson said. “And you don’t make moves like we did in the offseason unless you want to get there.”

Jets? Super Bowl? Cue the spit takes.

This is a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in 12 years, let alone sniff the Super Bowl. Since 2016, the Jets have an NFL-worst .298 win percentage. They have been the piñata of the AFC East, having lost 14 in a row to the Patriots, 11 of 14 to the Dolphins, and 13 of 20 to the Bills. A couple of New York columnists wondered aloud Thursday when the last time was they covered the first day of Jets camp. It had been awhile.

Yet the Jets’ high hopes are well-founded this year. After churning through Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh McCown, Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White, the Jets have finally found themselves a quarterback.

You may have heard of him — Aaron Rodgers, the four-time MVP, five-time All-Pro, and one-time Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers shows up in Florham Park, and overnight everyone expects the NFL’s laughingstock franchise to be a top Super Bowl contender.

“It’s spectacular,” Rodgers said. “That’s what you what. You want to be a part of a place that has high expectations. There’s a lot of positivity around here, which I think is a good thing. But we’ve got to temper expectations early on in camp, and focus on the little things to get there.”

The organization isn’t tempering much as it embarks on perhaps the most anticipated Jets season since 2008, when it snagged another veteran quarterback from the Packers, Brett Favre.

Several extra stanchions of bleachers, including some with an upper deck, have been installed at the Jets’ practice facility in anticipation of big crowds starting this weekend. A tent in the parking lot has several racks of Rodgers jerseys, plus Rodgers T-shirts, coozies, and pennants.

And the players are practically in awe of their new quarterback.

“It’s still a little surreal, to have him throwing the ball,” said Wilson, last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“Everybody’s excited from top to bottom,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “You can kind of feel a lot screws and bolts kind of tighten up, but that’s expected with the name and the weight that he carries.”

Coach Robert Saleh probably would prefer his players not talk about the Super Bowl on July 20. But being located in the country’s largest media market, and having NFL Films produce five episodes of behind-the-scenes content for “Hard Knocks,” Saleh knows that controlling the hype is a Sisyphean effort.

“One thing I learned about this city is you could have an expansion team, and the expectation is you go 17-0,” Saleh said. “We embrace those expectations. We embrace being a team that may have a target on its back. We take all of it.”

Rodgers said he is enjoying being in the limelight of New York after spending his entire 18-year career in Green Bay. Rodgers said he got a kick out of hearing Jets chants last week at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe. And when he got stopped by a handful of fans during a June stroll through Manhattan.

“I had a guy who was driving, stopped and rolled his window down and yelled something at me,” Rodgers said. “And a guy on the stoop say something to me, and a guy on the street double-take, triple-take, stopped me and then asked for a picture.

“I think it’s exciting for everybody involved. Love seeing more Jets stuff out there when I’m walking around. We want everybody to jump on the wagon now.”

After years of losing, the Jets are loaded with talent — both 2022 Rookies of the Year (Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner), plus running back Breece Hall, receiver Corey Davis, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and pass rusher Carl Lawson, among others. The Jets went 7-10 last year, which included a 7-3 start, despite having the worst quarterback room in the NFL.

Now the Jets hope to maximize that young talent with a quarterback who was named NFL MVP as recently as 2020 and 2021, and who is reunited with his coordinator from those years, Nathaniel Hackett.

“An old coach of mine said, ‘Our greatest difficulty is going to be handling success,’ and I think that will be true this year for us,” Rodgers said. “Obviously last year they had a good start to the season and couldn’t finish it off. And if we want to be playing in January we’ve got to be consistent throughout the season.”

Of course, there was a lot of hype when Favre came to the Jets in 2008, but they missed the playoffs at 9-7 after Favre played hurt toward the end of the season.

But the Jets have been down for so long, who can blame them for being giddy about Rodgers’s arrival?

“He has brought a lot of juice obviously, and obviously he’s brought a lot of hype,” Saleh said. “And it’s awesome, because we want all of it.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.