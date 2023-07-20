Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut is adding some spice to Leagues Cup; Revolution open Saturday against Red Bulls

Though Inter Miami (5-14-3, 18 points) and Cruz Azul (0-3-0) are last-place teams, they will attract top billing as 15 three-team groups open a 10-day run. The top two in each group advance to elimination rounds, scheduled Aug. 2-19.

Messi is set to make his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul on Friday, joined by his former FC Barcelona coach Tata Martino and teammate Sergio Busquets. They will be among 47 Liga MX and MLS teams — all taking a month off from league play — competing for three spots in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League.

The Leagues Cup might not have landed on everyone’s radar during its first two editions. But the event should get spotlights shining and social media stirring this time, thanks to Lionel Messi.

The Revolution begin with a visit to the New York Red Bulls Saturday, then host Atletico San Luis on Wednesday. Should the Revolution move on, they would meet Atlas, New York City FC, or Toronto FC in the next round, scheduled Aug. 2-4. The Revolution would not meet Inter Miami until the semifinals, scheduled Aug. 15.

Outside of Miami, the first days of the tournament are not expected to generate great attention. But interest should build during the knockout stage, according to Revolution coach Bruce Arena.

“We’re playing to win,” Arena said. “We want to get out of group play. It’s that simple. We want to get results probably in both games, so that’s our mind-set.”

Some coaches are questioning the wisdom of interrupting league seasons, wary teams could be idle for nearly three weeks, should they not progress, or concerned with having too many games over a short period. Teams will play as few as one game, as many as seven.

The greatest demands will be placed on Mexican clubs. In the Revolution’s East 4 group, the Red Bulls will have both games at home; meanwhile, Atletico San Luis must travel 2,000-plus miles to visit the Revolution and Red Bulls. And San Luis will stay on the road, should it move on to the next round.

Also, Mexican teams should be in early-season form, while their opponents are well into their schedules. Atletico San Luis (1-1-1, 4 points) is tied for sixth place in Liga MX. The Revolution (12-4-7, 43 points) stand in second place and the Red Bulls (6-9-8, 26 points) tied for 11th in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining in the MLS season.

The Revolution experienced success in a similar tournament, the North American Superliga, capturing the title in 2008. The Revolution compiled a 6-1-1 record against Liga MX opponents, all the games staged at Gillette Stadium. They included an epic ‘08 semifinal 1-0 win over Atlante that included 11 cautions and four red cards, and the 2010 final, a 2-1 loss to Atletico Morelia. The Superliga was canceled after that game.

If the tournament seems oddly timed and unwieldy, it is because organizers are attempting to shoehorn it into an already crowded calendar. As for logistical challenges, this could provide a toned-down preview of the 2026 World Cup, which will be staged in Canada, Mexico, and the US. There will be a total of 77 games, the format varying from FIFA regulations by resolving tie results with penalty kicks, awarding 2 points for a shootout win, 1 point for a shootout loss.

No title sponsor has been announced for the competition, though there will be financial awards. Nobody will receive anything close to what Messi is making in Miami, but players appreciate the monetary incentive.

“There is some nice bonus money in it for wins and, as a team, we want to get paid,” Revolution defender Andrew Farrell said. “We’re excited to compete against Liga MX guys and, obviously, Red Bulls. Every tournament we’re in we want to win it. Our next league game is Aug. 20 against Nashville. We have some time, so we’ve got to play some games. So we might as well play and win them.”

