Natisha Hiedeman helps Connecticut Sun end Atlanta Dream’s seven-game winning streak

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Natisha Hiedeman scored 20 of her career-high 24 points in the third quarter, Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, and the Connecticut Sun ended the Atlanta Dream’s seven-game winning streak with an 82-71 victory on Thursday afternoon.

Connecticut trailed, 59-57, with 2:38 left in the third quarter before going on a 16-0 run to pull away.

Hiedeman took over in the third quarter, scoring 20 of Connecticut’s 29 points to help build a 67-59 lead. She made 7 of 8 shots in the quarter, including all five of her 3-point attempts. Atlanta scored 18 points in the frame.