Patriots positional outlook: Plenty of questions surround receiving corps

With training camp set to start at the end of the month, we’ll provide a position-by-position breakdown of where the Patriots stand heading into late July. Here’s a look at wide receiver/tight end:

TE: Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Scotty Washington, Anthony Firkser, Matt Sokol, Johnny Lumpkin,

By the numbers:

1: The number of Patriots wide receivers since 2001 who have scored a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in the same game. Thornton did it against the Browns last season.

6: The number of touchdown catches Gesicki had last season with the Dolphins. All six came inside the red zone.

42.2: The Patriots’ red-zone touchdown percentage in 2022. It was the league’s worst.

The skinny: While the Patriots continue to consider all offensive options still on the market, there are plenty of questions about this receiving corps. Can Parker put together the sort of season New England envisioned when he was added prior to last year? Can Bourne shake off a miserable 2022 when he clashed with Matt Patricia? And can Smith-Schuster provide an upgrade for the departed Jakobi Meyers?

At tight end, there are some positives. With Meyers gone, Henry is arguably Mac Jones’s favorite target, with 91 catches over the last two years, while Gesicki fueled some optimism with his performance this spring. The return of the two-tight-end set and 12 personnel worked well for New England a decade or so ago. Could we see a return? That’s certainly a possibility, considering the Patriots’ offensive depth chart.

How this position rates vs. the rest of the league: Probably the bottom third of the NFL, at least based on their track record in New England. The arrival of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator should help unlock some of the receiver depth, particularly Bourne. Provided he’s healthy, Smith-Schuster should provide a spark. And there are some intriguing youngsters, including Thornton, Boutte, and Cunningham. You could make a compelling argument that the offensive struggles of 2022 were not necessarily the players’ fault, but instead could be traced to the coaching staff. At the same time, this group as a whole has a lot to prove.

Quote of note: “He’s a guy that, when you watch him play and you watch his tape from the places that he’s been, he’s a very versatile guy. He’s definitely a guy that has been a good addition so far, just in the meeting room with his experience and the things that he’s done, especially most recently in Kansas City. It’s been good to work with him.” — O’Brien in May, on Smith-Schuster.

Biggest story lines: Can this group of pass-catchers provide enough of a spark for Jones? Will the addition of Gesicki allow the Patriots to return to two-tight-end sets, which brought tremendous success a decade ago? Can Cunningham be the next unheralded quarterback-turned-wide receiver success story for the Patriots?

