New Zealand opens Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 upset over Norway on emotional first day in host nation

A gunman stormed a high-rise construction site near Norway's team hotel and opened fire, killing two people. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout.

Hannah Wilkinson scored to open the second half and New Zealand went on to upset Norway 1-0 on Thursday for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup, hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland shocked the host nation.

There was increased security at Eden Park stadium, where 42,137 — a record crowd for a soccer match in New Zealand — were on hand to cheer on the home team, co-hosts of the tournament with Australia. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was among those at the game. He went into the locker room after the game and thanked the team for an inspirational performance.

After an opening ceremony that honored New Zealand's Indigenous heritage, there was a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting. Five people were wounded in the attack, including a police officer.

New Zealand's Football Ferns had played in five previous World Cups, but hadn't won a match.

“We really wanted to inspire young girls across the nation and I think we did that tonight. We showed that anything is possible,” said captain Ali Riley, who had happy tears in her eyes.

Norway couldn’t finish off its chances in the first half while the Ferns defended well. Ada Hegerberg’s attempt in the 37th minute was deftly defended by Rebekah Stott and the match was scoreless after the first half.

The first woman to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award, Hegerberg has 43 goals in 77 international appearances. Currently playing professionally for Lyon, she has scored a record 59 goals in the Champions League. But she couldn't find the back of the net in Auckland.

Instead, Wilkinson scored in the opening moments of the second half. Jacqui Hand moved up the right side and placed a perfect cross at Wilkinson’s feet for the goal. While the home crowd wildly celebrated, Norway goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen stood with her hands on her hips.

Norway won the World Cup in 1995. At the last tournament in 2019, the team fell to England in the quarterfinals.

Kerr’s World Cup in doubt, but she still helps inspire Australia to win

How much of a role Sam Kerr can physically play for Australia at the Women’s World Cup remains completely uncertain.

Even if her time on the sidelines with a calf muscle injury is extended, though, Australia’s iconic striker still has an important role to play for the tournament co-hosts after helping to inspire the Matildas to a 1-0 opening win over Ireland.

“Obviously losing a player like Sam, probably the best player in the world, and just for her as a person, we were completely heartbroken,” said Steph Catley, who scored the 52nd-minute penalty that secured Australia’s win in front of a record crowd. “We had to gather ourselves pretty quickly, but we used her spirit and used the fact that she wasn’t able to be out there with us to help us push on. And I think that’s what it’s going to take for as long as maybe she misses.”

A hush had gone over the crowd earlier than that when it was announced that Kerr, the highest-profile player in this part of the world, wouldn’t be starting.

She’s also set to miss Australia’s second Group B game against Nigeria next week and there are no guarantees she’ll be back to take on Olympic champion Canada on July 31.

“She’s so, so important, she’s our spiritual leader and whatever role she plays in the next however long will be massive,” Catley said. “Sam was involved non-stop from the first chat in the changing rooms to the last chat. She was getting round everyone as you would expect.”

Without its captain and all-time leading scorer, Australia got over the line. Just.

Kerr has been the face of the Matildas’ bid to be crowned world champions for the first time. Without her leading the attack against Ireland, her teammates appeared short of ideas or cutting edge.

Then there was the psychological boost her absence provided Ireland, which was out to cause an upset in its first appearance at the World Cup.

Little wonder Australia coach Tony Gustavsson had tried to keep Kerr’s injury a secret for as long as he could.

“I hope you respect and understand the reason that when I sat here yesterday I couldn’t talk about it,” he said in a post-match interview. “But once we came to the stadium we didn’t play any type of mind games.

“We were honest. We got the team sheet. She wasn’t in the starting lineup. We went out with the news she was injured ... but we wanted to wait until the last second that we came to stadium to not give away too much.”

Without Kerr, it was down to Catley to convert the penalty that ended Ireland’s resistance and sparked an eruption of joy from fans inside the stadium.

There was also no shortage of relief from the majority of the crowd.

When the chance came, it was a gift from Ireland shortly after the break when Marissa Sheva bundled Hayley Raso to the ground in the area.

Referee Edina Alves pointed to the penalty spot and Catley sent Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan the wrong way as she calmly finished with her left foot.

Sheva was in tears at the final whistle.

“It’s quite normal that you are upset after the game,” Ireland coach Vera Pauw said. “She will be fine. Anyone can make that mistake. Nobody blames her.”