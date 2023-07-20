Red Sox can’t afford to overlook disappointing Mets

“We better kick their [butt],” Cora said with a smile. “I don’t care about the Mets. But [because] of the third base coach, we better kick their [butt].”

OAKLAND — Manager Alex Cora will have a full weekend ahead. There will be a family reunion with the Mets in town and his older brother, Joey , the club’s third base coach. The Cora family will host roughly 45 family members this weekend in Boston. Not only because it’s a series between brothers but also because Friday will mark the sixth trip around the sun for the younger Cora’s twin boys, Xander and Islander .

Advertisement

That was before the Red Sox dropped the series to the Athletics in Wednesday’s rubber match. The mood was a bit different pregame. What could have been a 4-2 road trip suddenly turned into 3-3, prompting the Sox manager to call his team’s play just “OK” in their two road series which began against Cubs in Chicago.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Red Sox (51-46) left Oakland Thursday 2½ games behind the Astros for the third wild card spot. The Astros begin a four-game set against the A’s Thursday evening at the Coliseum, so there’s a strong chance that Houston lead will increase by the end of the weekend if the Sox don’t beat the cash-flowing Mets, a club that has been a disappointment.

New York will enter Friday’s series at Fenway sporting a 45-41 record. They are fourth in the National League East standings and seven games back of the final wild card spot. The Mets went into the break with some optimism and a 6-3 record after snatching consecutive series from the Giants and Diamondbacks — they swept Arizona — then losing a series to the Padres .

Advertisement

The Mets came out of the All-Star break and dropped the first two contest to the Dodgers. Their four-game skid was snapped with a pair of wins and a series victory against the White Sox before losing the series finale Thursday.

“Obviously knowing a lot about them and how the season has been going, it’s pretty similar to us,” Cora said. “They still have some dangerous hitters. [Pete] Alonso, Francisco [Lindor]. Francisco seems like [he’s] turning the corner, but he hasn’t been consistent offensively for them. Pitching wise, when they go six, they win games. When the starters go short, they struggle finishing games.”

A large part of the Mets’ struggles could be placed on their star players. They just haven’t performed. Lindor hasn’t lived up to his $341 million billing. Not offensively. The power is still present (19 homers) but, as Cora pointed out, the consistency is not. Lindor is batting .229/.318/.458 with a .776 OPS on the year. In 30 games before the All-Star break, it appeared as if Lindor was turning a corner, batting .298/.397/.644 with a 1.041 OPS and nine homers. In his six games post All-Star break, Lindor has just one hit in 19 at-bats, though he has four walks in his last three games.

After winning a batting title last year, Jeff McNeil has been in a season-long slump, hitting just .246 with a horrendous .642 OPS. Starling Marte is another one. Prior to going on the injured list Thursday because of migraines, Marte, a career .287 hitter with a .789 OPS, was hitting .254 with a .640 OPS and five home runs. Max Scherzer (3.99 ERA) and Justin Verlander (3.47 ERA) have looked their age, at times, this year, but they have had promising outings in their last starts. Scherzer (38) went seven scoreless, allowing just a hit, while Verlander (40) recently dished out eight innings against the White Sox Wednesday in a win, surrendering just a run and three hits.

Advertisement

It’s why the Mets and owner Steve Cohen likely won’t totally punt on this season. They have the stars and some room to make a run still.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, aren’t looking at the Mets as a club that is what their record says it is. The Mets, certainly, should be, but that would be a recipe for disaster for the Red Sox. It wasn’t too long ago that the Cardinals, a team with similar star power to the Mets but has underperformed, came into Fenway and swept the Sox.

“I’m sure it’ll be a lot of excitement,” said Rob Refsnyder. “A lot of superstars on their team. When you play superstars they play up to the fans and stuff like that. Obviously, this is going to be really good turnout in Fenway. The stars are going be out. It’s going be a tough series.”

Crawford, Paxton swap starts

The Red Sox flipped Kutter Crawford and James Paxton in the rotation for the weekend. Crawford will pitch the series opener Friday, giving Paxton more rest in between starts. Paxton will pitch Saturday. The Sox will round out the series Sunday likely utilizing the opener strategy with Nick Pivetta taking on the bulk role in relief. Pivetta struck out 13 batters, the most by a reliever in Red Sox history, in a win against the A’s Monday … The Red Sox will draw a tough pair of starters in Kodai Senga Friday and Scherzer Saturday. Senga has been the Mets’ most consistent starter, carrying a 3.20 ERA in 17 starts. In 95⅔ innings, he has struck out 122 batters. Carlos Carrasco will take the ball Sunday. He has a 5.35 ERA in 13 starts.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.