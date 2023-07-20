The US women’s soccer team insists no World Cup match will be easy, but on paper the opener against Vietnam is a mismatch

The Americans, who are chasing an unprecedented third straight crown, have retooled since their disappointing third-place showing at the Olympics two summers ago. They’re ranked No. 1 again and are riding a nine-match unbeaten streak.

Yet the Vietnamese were flattened, 9-0, last week by Spain in a closed-door tuneup, yielding seven goals after intermission. If they somehow manage to beat the two-time defending champions, it will be the biggest upset in soccer history, and perhaps in any sport.

Vlatko Andonovski, who coaches the US women’s soccer team, has said that no match at this World Cup is going to be easy. Vietnam, which the Americans meet in their Friday opener in Auckland, only lost, 2-1, to the German reserves in a recent friendly.

Advertisement

The Vietnamese, who are making their global debut, only have one player — captain Huynh Nhu — who performs overseas. Everyone else plays in the domestic league for clubs such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Than KSVN.

On paper, this figures to be an eye-averting mismatch not unlike the 13-0 landslide that the US unloaded on Thailand in its 2019 opener, the most lopsided result in the history of the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The Americans, who were criticized not only for pouring it on with 10 second-half goals but also for celebrating them well after the outcome was beyond question, could have held the score down.

But there was every incentive not to since the first two tiebreakers in group play were goal differential and goals scored.

That’s still the format, and the incentive is even stronger for the US this time given the makeup of its group, which includes the Netherlands, the 2019 runner-up, and Portugal, another Cup newbie.

The United States opened the 2019 World Cup with a 13-0 rout against Thailand, and could be incentivized to pour on goals again. Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Winning its group, which the US has done all but once in the eight previous tournaments, likely would mean a second-round matchup with Italy and then presumably Japan in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Finishing behind the Dutch would probably mean a date with the Swedes, who knocked the Americans out of the 2016 Olympics and beat them by three goals in their 2020 opener.

When the US met the Netherlands in the last Games, their quarterfinal came down to penalties. Their Cup final four years ago was scoreless after 60 minutes before Megan Rapinoe broke the ice with a penalty kick.

Their group encounter this time may well end up a draw since that outcome would benefit — or at least not damage — both sides. Then the issue would come down to their comparative margins against the debutantes.

That could favor the Americans, who customarily have produced more firepower than the Dutch. In the last World Cup, the US outscored Thailand, Chile, and Sweden by an 18-0 aggregate in the prelims, while the Netherlands had only a 6-2 margin over Canada, Cameroon, and New Zealand.

That wasn’t the case at the Olympics, though, where the Dutch went 21-8 against Zambia, Brazil, and China, and the US only 6-4, scoring all of their goals against New Zealand.

Scoring has been a challenge recently for the Americans, who’ll be missing the injured Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario, two of their top three goal providers last year. In their last six matches, the US managed only 10 goals.

That said, the Americans have conceded only one goal (to Brazil) all year. That certainly will help with the differential but not with the most-goals tiebreaker. So they’ll have to light up the scoreboard in their opener.

Advertisement

Getting 13 again figures to be a stretch. The Vietnamese may be Cup rookies, but they have an experienced roster. Fifteen players are 28 or older and six have 60 or more international caps.

Vietnam will bunker against superior rivals and rely on the counter and getting the ball to forwards Nhu and Pham Hai Yen. The Americans have been used to dealing with that strategy over the years and most of the time they’ll find a way to break down packed-in defenses in the second half.

Nobody on the planet has the offensive depth of the US — 10 players have scored in the eight games this year. Having nine women on the roster who’ve won the Cup and three who are playing in their fourth — Alex Morgan, Kelley O’Hara, and Rapinoe — doesn’t hurt, either.

What the entire squad, including the 14 Cup newcomers, understands and accepts is that anything less than another championship will be a downer.

“There’s always pressure in this team,” said cocaptain Lindsey Horan. “We live in pressure and we make that clear to any new, younger player coming into this environment. That you’re going to live in that for the rest of your career on the national team.”

Friday’s pressure will be about scoring as many goals as possible against a weak opponent — without knowing how many will be enough for another 10 days.

Advertisement

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.