Which American League teams will be buyers, which will be sellers, with the trade deadline drawing near? And what should the Red Sox do?

There are some teams whose positions are clear. On Wednesday, the first-place Orioles traded with the last-place Athletics to acquire reliever Shintaro Fujinami, a pairing of an obvious buyer with a rebuilding team.

With the distance to the Aug. 1 trade deadline now measured in days rather than weeks, teams face a pivotal period that can shape not only the remainder of the 2023 season but also influence future ones.

The Red Sox are one of several teams facing a more complicated situation. On Thursday morning, Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy acknowledged on WEEI that the nine remaining games before the deadline will play a massive role in setting the team’s direction.

“We’ve got nine games before the deadline and, I’m just being honest and direct, they’re huge,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got to go out and show that we’re in this thing.”

In a crowded American League field, the Red Sox aren’t alone in facing a pivotal stretch. Here’s a look at where AL teams stand in advance of the deadline, with records as of Thursday morning:

Clear sellers

Athletics (27-71, 0% playoff odds, per Fangraphs), Royals (28-69, 0%), White Sox (40-57, 1%), Tigers (43-52, 2%).

On to 2024 . . . or maybe 2025 . . . or 2026 . . . or . . .

Clear buyers

Rays (60-39, 97%), Rangers (58-39, 88%), Orioles (58-37, 84%).

It would be a shock if any of these three fell short of the playoffs. They’re trying to solidify themselves for a run to and through the postseason.

Well-positioned

Twins (50-47, 75%), Blue Jays (53-43, 74%), Astros (53-43, 70%).

The Twins lead a terrible AL Central by 2½ games, and have a chance to augment that with three games each leading up to the deadline against the Mariners, White Sox, and Royals. The Twins’ pitching, especially the rotation, remains elite. They need to add offense at third base and the outfield, though rebounds to career norms by Carlos Correa and Christian Vázquez would provide the biggest jolt.

The Blue Jays’ 10 games before the deadline feature a heavy dose of in-between teams: three each against the Mariners, Dodgers, and Angels, and one against the Orioles. Still, the Jays are generally solid across the board, and if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or George Springer catches fire, they have the foundation of a run. They’re almost certain to double-down given that they have a narrowing window to make a push with their core.

The Astros’ offense has taken a hit with the injuries to Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, as well as the disappointing performance of José Abreu, but their pitching has remained deep enough to carry them. Their 10 games before the deadline are against the Athletics (3), Rangers (3), Rays (3), and Guardians (1).

That’s six teams with playoff odds of 70 percent or better — a sobering reality for the remainder of the field.

Awkwardly in-between

Yankees (50-47, 30%), Red Sox (51-46, 28%), Guardians (47-49, 23%).

Obviously, the 2½-game gap between the Red Sox and both the Astros and Blue Jays is bridgeable. In fact, in the last three weeks, the Sox have lopped 2½ games off their deficit to the Jays and two from their gap with the Astros. It’s also worth noting that the Sox have a better run differential (plus-35) than the Blue Jays (plus-34), while also in reach of the Orioles (plus-47) and Astros (plus-53).

But if the deficit grows in the next week and a half, the scenario facing the Red Sox becomes far more daunting, and will influence how and whether they reinforce or subtract.

The Red Sox have three games against the Mets, two against the Braves, three against the scorching Giants in San Francisco, and one against the Mariners in Seattle before the deadline. Remarkably, the Jenga tower that is their pitching staff hasn’t toppled, but even with Tanner Houck and Chris Sale throwing, the Sox can hardly take the group’s structural integrity for granted.

No matter what, the Red Sox can see themselves at or close to the opening of a window with a forming core in a way that makes a case for exploring the market for pitchers who can help in 2023 and beyond.

The Sox’ approach to the rental market — how hard to push to add, say, a back-of-the-rotation starter or righthanded reliever; or which players on short-term deals (Adam Duvall, Kiké Hernández, as well as potentially James Paxton) could be trade candidates — will be shaped significantly by the next week and a half.

The fading Yankees — 2-9 in their last 11 — have three games against the Royals, two against the Mets, three against the Orioles, and one against the Rays between now and the deadline.

Their offense with Aaron Judge was mediocre. Since he’s been out with a toe ligament injury, their lineup has been horrendous. To contend, they need to add bats — Judge among them. (The Yankees are unsure if he’s days or weeks from returning.) But if their slide remains uninterrupted, they’ll take a long look at being sellers for the first time since 2016.

The Guardians aren’t very good and have woeful production from several positions, especially catcher and the outfield. But they benefit from their residence in the AL Central and an elite staff that allows them to claw through low-scoring games. Still, injuries to Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie might amplify their reluctance to trade players under long-term control and could push them to sell off veterans.

Fringe contenders

Angels (49-48, 14%), Mariners (47-48, 13%)

The story of this deadline will be whether the Angels elect to trade Shohei Ohtani or keep the best player in baseball in his final months before free agency. Industry members remain skeptical that the two-way star will be moved, but teams change their thinking quickly in the days and hours before the deadline. The Halos have three-game series against the Pirates and Tigers, before playing three against the Blue Jays and one against the Braves before the deadline.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has said his team will do no more than try to add at the margins, and may be more focused on adding to a solid core for 2024. They have the worst pre-deadline draw of any AL contender, with remaining games against the Twins, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, and Red Sox.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.