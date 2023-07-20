What will be the impact of the Women’s World Cup field expanding from 24 to 32 teams?

While perennials such as the United States, Germany, Brazil, Sweden, Japan, and Nigeria take their qualification for granted, making the quadrennial tournament was an enormous breakthrough for the likes of Haiti, Zambia, and Morocco.

The Vietnamese celebrated earning their ticket as if they were fourth-graders. “We were all like a bunch of children running to hug each other with joy and happiness,” said coach Mai Duc Chung, whose 500-1 underdogs will start with the Americans, the two-time defending champions.

The Irish didn’t know what to say, which is an uncommon occurrence indeed. “It doesn’t feel real and I am absolutely speechless,” captain Katie McCabe said last fall after Eire’s women’s soccer team beat Scotland in Glasgow to qualify for its first World Cup. “I am numb.”

“Almost from base camp to the stratosphere,” said Philippines coach Alen Stajcic, whose 500-1 squad will be the first from its country to compete in a FIFA tournament at any level.

With the Cup field expanding from 24 to 32, the door opened for eight debutantes from four continents who’d been on the threshold for years.

“We’ve been dreaming about this since we were kids”, said Portuguese defender Carole Costa, whose 94th-minute penalty kick against Cameroon in the February playoff earned her teammates their admission.

Unlike 1999, when the field was increased from 12 to 16 entrants and newbies Mexico and Ghana lost group matches by half a dozen goals, the distance between haves and have-nots has narrowed.

Although Ecuador and Ivory Coast were badly overmatched when the tournament was boosted to 24 teams in 2015, the other six newcomers performed creditably with Cameroon, Switzerland, and the Netherlands advancing to the second round.

Four years ago in France, 19 of the 36 first-round encounters were one-goal victories or draws. “The world that is catching up is Wales, is Vietnam, is Zambia, is Portugal,” said US coach Vlatko Andonovski. “The 7-0, 8-0 games are gone.”

This year’s tuneups between Cup novices and frequent qualifiers produced several startlers. Zambia tied Switzerland and beat Germany on the road. Portugal drew at England, and Morocco deadlocked with the Swiss and Italians.

“No game is going to be easy,” said Andonovski, whose squad also faces Portugal and the Netherlands, the 2019 runner-up, in group play. “It doesn’t matter who is in front of us. We know Vietnam is not going to be easy. We saw them playing Germany; it was a 2-1 game. That makes it very interesting for our group all of a sudden.”

The Portuguese, who’ve been overshadowed by the men’s team for decades, are on the rise after qualifying for the last two European championships.

“The mind-set has changed,” observed coach Francisco Neto, who has directed the program for a decade. “The players have started to believe they can get to the same level as other teams.”

Tatiana Pinto (right) and Portugal are competing in the country's first-ever Women's World Cup, taking advantage of the expanded 32-team field. David Rogers/Getty

For the Irish, who still haven’t qualified for the European championships, reaching the global standard once was a pipe dream.

“Lambs to the slaughter,” coach Mick Cooke joked before the US champions overwhelmed his squad, 5-0, in Foxborough two months after the 1999 Cup.

This April, the Irish held the Americans to 2-0 and 1-0 results in Austin and St. Louis. “The team is incomparable with two or three years ago,” said coach Vera Pauw, whose club faces Australia in its first match. “We didn’t start from scratch but it’s an incline constantly . . . This team deserves to be here.”

Advertisement

The global growth of the women’s game, especially with the European professional leagues, has given second- and third-tier soccer countries a priceless opportunity to expose their players to world-class talent on a weekly basis.

Nearly half of Ireland’s roster plays for English clubs. Haiti, which qualified by beating Chile in the 98th minute of their playoff and opens with England, has 15 players performing in the French league and seven for US clubs and colleges.

“The first thing we do is send our players to the big leagues,” said Haitian coach Nicolas Delepine, whose team is making the country’s first Cup appearance since the men in 1974.

Morocco, the first Arab country ever to qualify, has members playing in seven foreign countries. “We will try and work to be ready straightaway to do something big,” said coach Reynald Pedros, whose club opens with the Germans.

The odds against most of the newcomers predictably are in the triple digits. But since they defied history merely by earning the trip down under, they’ll be taking the field undaunted.

“We won’t give them anything,” declared Panama coach Ignacio Quintana, whose 250-1 squad, the last to lock up a spot, takes on Brazil in its first match. “We’re a team that has no fear, that has no phobias, that has no semblance of an inferiority complex.”

