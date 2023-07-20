At least 21 injured in third night of Russian air attacks against southern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A third night of Russian air attacks targeted Ukraine’s southern cities, including the port city of Odesa, and wounded at least 21 people, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

At least 19 people were injured in Mykolaiv, a southern city close to the Black Sea, the region's Governor Vitalii Kim said in a statement on Telegram. Russian strikes destroyed several floors of a three-story building and caused a fire that affected an area of 450 square meters (4,800 square feet) and burned for hours.

Kim said two people were hospitalized, including a child.