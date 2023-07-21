8 must-watch Tony Bennett performances

The crooner, known for hits like “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Rags to Riches,” and “The Best Is Yet to Come,” collected 19 Grammy wins and 41 nominations throughout his lengthy career, according to the Grammy website.

Sylvia Weiner, Bennett’s publicist, told the Associated Press that Bennett died in New York, but did not give a cause of death. In 2016, Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Legendary singer Tony Bennett died Friday at 96, leaving behind a generation-spanning musical legacy.

Bennett’s work included collaborations with Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Stevie Wonder, and more recently Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga. . His final live performance was his 95th birthday celebration and farewell in August 2021: “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.”

Here are eight must-watch Tony Bennett performances:

“Fly Me to the Moon,” Live on “MTV Unplugged”

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” with Lady Gaga

“I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” LIve on “MTV Unplugged”

“Body and Soul,” from “Duets II: The Great Performances,” with Amy Winehouse

“Maybe This Time,” Live at the Newport Jazz Festival on Aug. 10, 2002

“My Foolish Heart,” with Bill Evans

“They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” Live on “MTV Unplugged”

“The Way You Look Tonight,” Live from iTunes Festival, London, 2010

