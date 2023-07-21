After six months of Hollywood strikes, Peak TV would become Bleak TV

That Peak TV feeling of infinite options that we’ve gotten used to in the past decade — so many shows, so little time — is no longer in the air. The air, when it comes to fresh programming, is stagnant. Production for almost every American scripted series has long been on pause, the studio execs are pondering changes to their approaches now that the streaming boom has abated and their stock prices have fallen, and the people who write about TV and movies for a living are coming up with long lists of recommended oldies for viewing-hungry readers. The me of six months from now is trying to decide if he can once again nudge Globe readers into trying “Nurse Jackie” or “Better Things.”

Imagine, if you will, that it’s six months from now, Hollywood writers and actors are still on strike, and studio heads are continuing to make millions of dollars while their workers, still dragging themselves to the now A-list-less picket lines, lose their apartments.

On the networks, programming is especially grim. People generally look at fall TV as the start of a new cycle, but that didn’t happen in the fall of ‘23 — something TV advertisers noted, too, as they sought other platforms for their own fall product pushes. The late-night shows remain stuck in repeat mode, where they’ve been since the writers went on strike at the beginning of May. Yes, that is Jimmy Kimmel still talking to Tom Cruise about “Top Gun: Maverick,” a movie that long ago receded in our rearview mirror.

Meanwhile, “Saturday Night Live,” the weekly dose of humor that we love or love to hate, is still on hiatus as we creep ever closer to the 2024 election, its newbie-heavy cast champing at the bit. In our overwhelmed culture, many of us benefit from comics who ride the news, who make us laugh instead of cry when it comes to political absurdities and planetary anxieties. But in the entertainment freefall of ‘24, those kinds of jokes can only be found at local comedy clubs. “The Daily Show,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” they’re all idling in neutral.

The networks’ winter 2024 primetime lineups are more crammed than ever with game shows and reality contests. “Name That Tune While on a Date in the Dark With Someone in a Furry Suit Who Once Went Out With Your Mother” is just a shot away. There are repeats here and there of the likes of “Abbott Elementary” and the “Chicago” franchise, titles that have shut down production; but those episodes are getting tiresome as President’s Day comes around. In the fall, some of the networks still had new episodes to show — of “Magnum P.I.” and “Quantum Leap,” for example — but in the new year, as strike negotiations remain tense, not so much.

To plug holes in their nightly schedules, the networks tried some corporate sharing in the fall that is catching on as the new year unfolds. Announced in July, CBS brought Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone,” a cable and streaming series, to Sunday nights, beginning with the first episode of the first season. And ABC imported the MCU miniseries “Ms. Marvel” from corporate cousin Disney+. It was a smart move, luring network viewers into streaming storytelling while giving them something new. It’s not hard to imagine, say, NBC bringing Natasha Lyonne’s “Poker Face” — a perfect network crime-of-the-week series, with some edits, of course — over from Peacock. Then, when the strikes are over, those who liked “Poker Face” just might ante up for Peacock to catch the next new season.

Ultimately, though, streaming and cable still have the most programming juice to get by in the new year, since they’ve generally worked in advance, with more finished series in storage awaiting release and — except for Apple TV+ — massive libraries of older titles. Is it possible that the broadcast networks will begin losing even more viewers than they have already, as the desperate and formerly streaming-phobic finally relent and go searching for something new, or at least new to them? Yes, it is. Production on “Stranger Things,” “Yellowjackets,” “Euphoria,” “Emily in Paris,” “Andor,” “Hacks,” “Severance,” and many others remains interrupted, but streaming nonetheless offers many more options.

One advantage for streamers and their cable counterparts is their access to the world. In addition to the last finished shows they have waiting for release in 2024, they are scarfing up new material filmed in other countries — something Netflix in particular has long been adept at. Most of these are foreign-language shows, but HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” which filmed season two in 2023 in the United Kingdom, will appear in ‘24. And Apple TV+’s Irish series “Bad Sisters” is moving ahead, too, with its second season. What’s the next “Squid Game”? TV-hungry minds want to know.

Another twist: Those new and returning series that do show up on TV aren’t getting the advance hype they generally rely on to attract eyes. The stars aren’t doing publicity, and anyway there aren’t any talk shows or award shows for them to appear on — the Emmys, originally scheduled for Sept. 18, 2023, still haven’t aired, and the Oscars are a big question mark. Conventions such as Comic-Con that highlight upcoming series have less reach, without their usual mob of meet-and-greets.

It’s six months from now, the actors and writers are still on strike, and, like the hand sanitizer on grocery shelves early in the pandemic, the TV stock is strangely low. Your remote control batteries are draining fast from so much clicking, so much searching. The story lines of your favorite shows are starting to fade from memory. For an engaging night of viewing, you’ll have to fall back on your wits — and, of course, keep an eye on your local TV critic.









Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com.