Barack Obama tweets his summer playlist, including songs by SZA, Luke Combs, and Janelle Monae

Former President Barack Obama revealed the 41 songs he’s listening to this summer on Twitter Thursday, and they run the gamut from classics to current hits.

The playlist dips into a wide range of genres, including songs by everyone from Boygenius and Luke Combs to SZA and Bob Dylan.

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”