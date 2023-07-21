Barack Obama tweets his summer playlist, including songs by SZA, Luke Combs, and Janelle Monae

Former President Barack Obama revealed the 41 songs he’s listening to this summer on Twitter Thursday, and they run the gamut from classics to current hits.
The playlist dips into a wide range of genres, including songs by everyone from Boygenius and Luke Combs to SZA and Bob Dylan.
“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”
Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed. pic.twitter.com/H2Do2iaD1p— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2023
Obama started dropping his summer playlists while he was in the White House and has continued the tradition ever since.
Among the songs that Obama’s listening to this summer are “Try Me” by Jorja Smith, “Got ‘Til it’s Gone” by Janet Jackson, “Princess Diana” by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, and “Love & Hate” by Michael Kiwanuka.
It seems not everyone was thrilled to be included on the playlist.
Lucy Dacus, a member of the band Boygenius, responded to Obama’s inclusion of their song “Not Strong Enough” with apparent dismay. Dacus retweeted the former president’s playlist and added her own terse response: “War Crimminal :(.”
