Dorrance Dance an engaging treat for eyes and ears at Jacob’s Pillow

“SOUNDspace,” as in all Dorrance’s work, makes room for improvisatory moments and the individuality of her astonishing dancers, here Leonardo Sandoval, Sterling Harris, Dylan Szuch, Luke Hickey, Addi Loving, and Claudia Rahardjanoto. Dorrance, in a sustained and intriguing solo mostly viewed in profile, is a quirky, virtuosic dancer, and the reassuring heart of her work. Her counterpart is the gentle Rahardjanoto, who snaps her fingers, and moves in adagio with ease.

Dorrance’s “SOUNDspace,” celebrating its 10th anniversary with a version she adapted for the Ted Shawn, represents what makes the choreographer special — her distinctive and riveting tap vocabulary, her ability to showcase the musicianship of the dancers, and her seemingly instinctual ability to build choreographic structures that fully engage audiences both aurally and visually.

The tapping tour de force Michelle Dorrance returned with her company to Jacob’s Pillow Wednesday for a five-day engagement to play the Ted Shawn Theatre as if it were a soundboard in “SOUNDspace,” and present her latest offering, “45th & 8th.”

With high-stepping knees, slides that at times approach splits, and small backward traveling jumps, the meteoric dance slows and recaps the reverberating opening until the dancers depart the stage to situate themselves along the walls of the theater. There, their feet rumble in a surround sound. They drum the theater’s wooden walls with their hands, simulating claps of thunder and occasionally tapping softly like the fluttering wings of a bird. Gregory Richardson, the sonorous standing bass player, contributes his composition and leads the last section.

Named for the location of the Broadway studio where Dorrance and musician and company member Aaron Marcellus first met, “45th & 8th,” which the company debuted last year, fills the second half of the program. Costumed in black evening dress, the six dancers, the women wearing jewelry and two of them clothed in bare-shouldered tops, enter with a bang, shimmering in Kathy Kaufmann’s saturated light. Given the title and black evening dress, the dancers could be attending a Broadway show. Dancers and band slip into and recede from the spotlight.

Dorrance breaks out to the vibratory sounds of the saxophone, played by Matt Parker. Dancers change places, perform abbreviated solos and duets, come together in unison, and exit. The band, silhouetted in purple light, stands out against two large barn doors at the back of the stage, lit in a wash of red.

Marcellus sensitively ripples the piano keys, developing a soundscape, until the drummer (Kyle Everett) establishes, with covered mallets, a soft, insistent beat. The dancers return in a three-on-three formation, moving in and out of one another, as the saxophonist strides through. They retreat, then surge forward to encircle him, each performing a small solo. The stippled floor morphs into turquoise as the dancers depart.

Standing center stage, Marcellus vocalizes in an affecting high register. His haunting solo reverberates with the use of a playback device until he returns to play the piano with the band. Dorrance, in a spirited circle-themed solo emphasized by her dancing hoop earrings, turns in place and traces her foot in half circles. The sound of the band builds as she skirts the side of the stage, lifts her leg, and like a salute, reaches back to exit.

In the last rousing section of “45th & 8th,” Loving, facing the band, with a hobbled leg movement, hops in a wide stance while bending forward. As the dancers join her, briefly forming a circle that becomes a diagonal line, the sound picks up. One by one, the dancers exit as the band reaches new heights of sound, until all is quiet.

