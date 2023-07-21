Dudley Jazz Fest to bring an afternoon of live jazz to Dorchester

Jazz guitarist Fred Woodard is a Berklee College of Music alumnus and the leader of his namesake trio. He organizes the Dudley Jazz Fest every year and is the founder of Creative Cultural Arts Inc., the nonprofit that has been hosting the festival since 2016. The organization aims to support musicians through performance opportunities and share jazz with Boston communities.

Boston-based nonprofit Creative Cultural Arts Inc. hosts the Dudley Jazz Fest July 22 at Mary Hannon Playground in Dorchester. From noon to 6 p.m., live jazz will be performed by local artists, including Beacon Bop from UMass Boston, Pat Loomis, the Fred Woodard Collective, James Kamal Jones Other Tongues, and Ron Mahdi & Rightly Guided featuring Nadia Washington.

In the early days of the Dudley Jazz Fest, Woodard said he would have to search for musicians to perform. In the festival’s seventh year, Woodard said musicians from California, New York, and Montreal requested to play this year. Still, Woodard said he centered the lineup on local artists. “I really want to focus more on the Boston-based musicians,” said Woodard, “because Boston has a pretty strong jazz scene.”

Woodard’s goal for the festival is to increase Roxbury and Dorchester’s exposure to jazz and live music in general. “Jazz … it’s not accessible,” said Woodard. He explained that while there are many jazz musicians in the city, they’re not usually performing for free. Woodard said he hopes to bring jazz to the people who might not have the budget to purchase a ticket to a jazz club or lounge.

But Woodard said he’s not fond of the term “underserved” when talking about the neighborhoods of Roxbury and Dorchester. “I prefer to call them communities that need the arts,” he said. “I’m doing my part to contribute to that need.”

When he founded Creative Cultural Arts Inc. in 2007, Woodard started his initiative with a small concert series called Jazz in the Hood at the Roxbury branch of the Boston Public Library. Since then, the nonprofit has organized free concerts and workshops for the residents of Roxbury and Dorchester.

“Jazz has to be presented in a way so that the general public can relate to it,” said Woodard.

DUDLEY JAZZ FEST

July 22, noon-6 p.m. Free. 613 Dudley St., Dorchester. creativeculturalarts.org

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.