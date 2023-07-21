Fans reclaimed ‘girliness’ through fashion at the opening night of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’

Katie McCann, a 33-year-old West End resident, wore a pink, bedazzled dress with a feathered hem to a nearly sold-out screening. She also carried a hot pink Balenciaga handbag and matching fuzzy slides.

On July 20, the opening of director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” at the Boston Common AMC theater, attendees were decked out in sparkles, sequins, studs, and, of course, pink. Some pieces were designer, some were thrifted, and some were from Amazon, but all made up more than just a costume.

“I was obsessed with Barbie as a little girl,” said McCann. “It was the clothes for me. I think that’s what started all of it, just the Barbie fashion.” Exiting and entering the theater, ticketholders passed through the double doors in flashes of pink — all shades of it, too. Some wore stripes, others were in florals and flamingos. Bryce Mosher, 26, of Chelsea, decided that pink cowboy hats also made the cut.

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s new drama about the Manhattan Project, is the “Barbie” movie’s major box office competitor this weekend. Planning to attend a five-hour double-feature with his partner, Mosher paired his sparkly accessory with dark suit pants and a matching suit jacket as an homage to both films.

Maura McGonagle, 34, of Allston, wore sequined heels featuring shiny red parrots from UK-based brand Irregular Choice. She also wore her mother’s pink, striped dress from the 1980s for a retro-inspired Barbie look. When asked if she was channeling any specific doll, McGonagle said, “I am the Barbie that was played with and had their hair cut off and has stains all over them.”

Her 38-year-old sister, Meghan McGonagle, of Weymouth, “upcycled” her Barbie-fied shoes — a pair of purple, sparkly cowboy boots bedazzled with rhinestones. She also had a hot pink, French tip manicure that matched both her dangling earrings and her eye makeup.

Married couple Josh Garstka and Nicholas DiSabatino, both 36 from Medford, matched with pink floral button-up shirts and crew socks. They said that they were “here for the Kenaissance” — a reference to Eva Mendes’s joke about her husband, Ryan Gosling’s, role as Barbie’s love interest — but they also attributed their festive outfits to a deeper connection with Barbie dolls.

“I remember going to McDonald’s and getting the Hot Wheels [toy] in my Happy Meal. I was really jealous that I couldn’t get the Barbies because they seemed much more fun,” said Garstka. “It was a much more gendered time when we were kids. I hope kids these days get to pick whatever toys they want.”

DiSabatino reminisced about his favorite childhood Barbie from 1992: “Totally Hair” Barbie, who had hair down to her ankles and a little container of styling gel included in the package. “Everyone should be able to play with Barbies. Boys and girls,” he said.

While many viewers arrived in style, a group of friends from Concord took it to the next level with a stretch limousine that transported them to the screening. Most of them were wearing pink, and each came equipped with enthusiasm for the “Barbie” movie. Across the street in the Boston Common, a group of friends from a summer filmmaking program at Emerson College gathered before the screening to compare their pink attire. Overalls, crochet accessories, barrettes, jelly sandals, and bandanas came in all shades.

They said they were eager to promote the empowering message that Barbie has evolved to embody: Anyone can be anything at any time. Over the years, Barbie has been an astronaut, a journalist, and a park ranger. She has also been a beach-goer, a pool-lounger, and a roller skater.

Miriam Diabagate, 20, said she channeled “Ballerina Barbie” with a baby pink tutu dress and a handbag shaped like a rotary phone: “I just want to be as girly as possible.”

The Emerson film student said Barbie’s optimism and endless opportunities have been meaningful for her. “I love that the message of Barbie has always been that you can be anything you want to be,” she said. “It’s really simple in terms of its message, but I think it’s really effective.”

“A lot of girls grow up thinking they can’t love pink. ... It’s that misogyny where you have to apologize for liking femininity and liking being a girl,” Diabagate continued. “I love that Barbie embraces her femininity, but that she’s also a boss and has every job in the world.”

Fellow student Camille Cooke, 20, of Brookline, felt similarly about Barbie’s symbolism.

“She’s very hyper-feminine, and usually that’s perceived as not a good thing,” Cooke said. “But now I feel like a lot of women, specifically Gen-Z women, are reclaiming their femininity through this movie.”

Cooke dressed to emulate a vintage Barbie look with a floral-printed dress from the 1960s, white knee-high socks, and an oversized hair bow.

“We’ve always been put down for being too girly,” Cooke said, “but now I feel like women are saying, ‘whatever, we’re going to reclaim this girliness and make it ours.’”

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.