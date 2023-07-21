Netflix hikes ad-free price for new subscribers

Netflix cut back on sharing, and now it’s also altering its subscription options. New and rejoining subscribers will no longer be able to get a $9.99-per-month ad-free plan. Current $9.99-per-month subscribers, though, will not be subject to the hike.

That means that the cheapest way to join Netflix without ads is now $15.49 per month (the tier with ads is $6.99 a month). That puts ad-free Netflix in the same price range as Amazon ($14.99 per month), Hulu ($14.99), and Max ($15.99).

The cheapest ad-free services are Paramount+ ($11.99 per month), Peacock ($11.99), Disney+ ($10.99), and Apple TV+ ($6.99), which has strong originals but almost no library.