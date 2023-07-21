scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Netflix hikes ad-free price for new subscribers

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated July 21, 2023, 49 minutes ago
Netflix has raised its ad-free price for new and rejoining subscribers.Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

Netflix cut back on sharing, and now it’s also altering its subscription options. New and rejoining subscribers will no longer be able to get a $9.99-per-month ad-free plan. Current $9.99-per-month subscribers, though, will not be subject to the hike.

That means that the cheapest way to join Netflix without ads is now $15.49 per month (the tier with ads is $6.99 a month). That puts ad-free Netflix in the same price range as Amazon ($14.99 per month), Hulu ($14.99), and Max ($15.99).

The cheapest ad-free services are Paramount+ ($11.99 per month), Peacock ($11.99), Disney+ ($10.99), and Apple TV+ ($6.99), which has strong originals but almost no library.

There are a few free streaming services, too, notably Amazon Freevee and Crackle.

This combination of photos shows logos for popular streaming services.Netflix/Disney+/Hulu/HBO Max/Amazon/Paramount+ via AP

